intoPIX, a leading provider of innovative compression technologies, will showcase a world first tech demonstration of the new ISO JPEG-XS standard at NAB Show in Las Vegas on booth C8526.

Over the past five years, intoPIX has played a key role in almost every significant intellectual property development in lightweight, low latency video compression, from inventing and standardizing the world's smallest and fastest mezzanine compression technology TICO (SMPTE RDD35) supported by the TICO Alliance, to being the proponent and co-developer for creating the world first international ISO standard JPEG-XS technology addressing this matter. The new ISO JPEG-XS standard is the outcome of this effort and will gather momentum during and following NAB 2018.

Due to increasing resolutions, higher frame rates, 360° capture and higher quality pixels (e.g. HDR), all devices and infrastructures have to handle ever increasing data volumes. Whether Virtual Reality, gaming, broadcast production or digital cinema workflows, the upcoming JPEG-XS mezzanine codec standard can be applied wherever uncompressed video is currently used. JPEG-XS is an evolution of the TICO SMPTE RDD35 and as a lightweight image coding system it offers ultra-low latency. It targets compression ratios from 2:1 to 6:1 while maintaining lossless quality.

NAB Show visitors will be able to judge JPEG-XS' quality in a split screen set-up that displays 4K60p, uncompressed and compressed with JPEG-XS on either half of the screen. It will be a unique opportunity to learn more about the HD/4K/8K implementations and products available today based on the TICO SMPTE RDD35 standard; and to learn more about the first JPEG-XS profiles for FPGA and software that will be published and released towards the end of 2018.

About intoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO, JPEG-XS and JPEG 2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, technology and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

