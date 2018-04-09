

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Croatia's foreign trade gap widened at the start of the year, preliminary figures from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.



The trade deficit rose to EUR 688.6 million in January from EUR 476.3 million in the previous month.



In the corresponding month last year, the shortfall was EUR 498.0 million.



Merchandise exports totaled EUR 1.04 billion in January, down from EUR 1.14 billion in the preceding month. Meanwhile, imports rose to EUR 1.72 billion from EUR 1.62 billion.



