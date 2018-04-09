

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were broadly higher on Monday, with more talk of North Korean willingness to discuss 'de-nuclearization' and hopes for strong earnings helping underpin investor sentiment.



While trade worries persist, traders seemed to have shrugged off the latest U.S. sanctions on Russia and U.S. President Donald Trump's warning Sunday that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his two biggest allies could pay a 'big price' for a suspected chemical-weapons attack on a rebel-held town.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up half a percent at 376.68 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent on Friday.



The German DAX was rising 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 index was gaining half a percent and the U.K's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent.



Swiss pharmaceutical firm Novartis rose about 1 percent after it announced an agreement to acquire the U.S.-based clinical stage gene therapy company AveXis, Inc. for a total of $8.7 billion in cash.



Pump maker Sulzer tumbled more than 10 percent and technology group Oerlikon lost almost 9 percent after their majority holder Viktor Vekselberg was included in the US' latest round of sanctions against Russia.



Portuguese energy and utility group EDP rallied 4 percent on the buzz that French rival Engie was examining a possible bid for the company.



Rolls-Royce shares jumped 1.7 percent. The engine maker is selling its German-based diesel parts maker L'Orange to U.S.-based engineering company Woodward Inc for 700 million euros.



Centamin lost 2 percent after its first-quarter gold production fell on a quarterly basis.



Deutsche Bank shares climbed over 4 percent on reports that the German bank's supervisory board is favoring retail-banking chief Christian Sewing, a German who has spent his entire career at the lender, as its next chief executive officer to replace John Cryan.



