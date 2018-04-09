Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Worth $90.18 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalcontrolled release drug delivery marketsize is expected to reach USD 90.18 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., registering a 13.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Some of the key factors accelerating market growth are need for alternative therapies, need for these systems for geriatric and pediatric use, and benefits offered by these technologies over conventional forms of drug delivery.

Controlled release drug delivery technologies offer various benefits over traditional medication delivery methods. Reduced dosage, lower dosage frequency, fewer adverse gastrointestinal effects, enhanced patient compliance, uniform drug effect, improved efficacy and safety of medication, and reduction in fluctuation of plasma drug levels are some of the benefits offered by these technologies. With an increase in R&D by various pharmaceutical companies, there has been a rise in adoption of these systems.

The North American region accounted for the largest market revenue share due to technologically advanced infrastructure, increasing R&D, and presence of major players and pharmaceutical companies in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Emerging countries such as China and India are expected to witness strong growth through 2025 owing to adoption of enhanced healthcare infrastructure and medical technologies for specialized patient care.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Controlled Release Drug Delivery Market Analysis Report By Technology (Transdermal, Microencapsulation, Targeted Delivery), By Release Mechanism, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/controlled-release-drug-delivery-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Oral controlled release drug delivery systems held the largest market share owing to increase in usage and ease of convenience offered for administration of medication

Targeted drug delivery is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its various benefits and increasing adoption

Osmotic drug delivery is expected to emerge as the fastest growing segment due to its ability to not be affected by various factors such as pH, food consumption, and gastrointestinal motility

The North American region held the largest revenue share due to local presence of major market players and increasing R&D in the field to cater to rising number of patients

The Asia Pacific region is expected to showcase the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising investments by dominant players in the region and developments in the pharmaceutical industry in emerging countries such as India and China .

Grand View Research has segmented the global controlled release drug delivery market on the basis of technology, release mechanism, application, and region:

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Wurster Technique Coacervation Microencapsulation Implants Transdermal Targeted Delivery Others

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Release Mechanism Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Polymer Matrix Based Systems Micro Reservoir Partition Controlled Drug Delivery Systems Feedback Regulated Drug Delivery Systems Activation-modulated Drug Delivery Systems Chemically Activated

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Metered Dose Inhalers Injectable Transdermal and Ocular Patches Infusion Pumps Oral Controlled-Drug Delivery Systems Drug Eluting Stents

Controlled Release Drug Delivery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa Saudi Arabia



