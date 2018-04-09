Egyptian gold miner Centamin said it was on track for its full year target after production in the first three months of the year was lower than planned but higher than this time last year. The FTSE 250 group unearthed 124,296 ounces of gold from its Sukari mine in the first quarter of 2018, which was unexpectedly down 19% on the fourth quarter of 2017 due to a lower grades from open pit mining. One bright spot was that production was up 14% on the first quarter of last year. Chief executive ...

