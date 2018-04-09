

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's budget surplus exceeded the estimate in March due to lower lending to government agencies, the National Debt Office reported Monday.



The central government payments showed a surplus of SEK 6.4 billion in March compared to the estimate of SEK 1.9 billion.



The primary balance was SEK 0.9 billion higher than forecast. The lower disbursements were partly offset by tax income being approximately SEK 2 billion lower than calculated.



Interest payments on central government debt were SEK 0.7 billion lower than calculated.



For the twelve-month period up to the end of March 2018, central government payments resulted in a surplus of SEK 75.6 billion, data showed.



