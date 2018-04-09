Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - BTV - Business Television shines the spotlight on new issuers throughout North America with the launch of its New Listing Alert - a national television and digital campaign unparalleled in the market.

"We're very excited to offer this new product for both Canadian and US new issuers," said Taylor Thoen, BTV's CEO. "The New Listing Alert also previews our new look as BTV enters its 20th year in business."

Each week one company has the opportunity to announce its new listing on any North American exchange on national television with BTV's New Listing Alert. Broadcast on BNN and Bloomberg US, augmented by a simultaneous digital campaign, makes this a highly sought after 60-second feature for any IPO or new listing in North America. The premiere New Listing Alert starts today nationally on BNN and features CannTrust (TSX: TRST) view here.

"The New Listing Alert addresses a need in the industry for a distinctive platform to give new issuers the opportunity to amplify their message and garner national investor attention to their listing, " added Thoen.

About BTV:

Discover Companies to Invest in!

BTV - Business Television, a half-hour weekly investment program, profiles emerging companies across Canada and the US to bring investors information for their portfolio. Broadcast on BNN, US-BizTV and Air Canada, BTV interviews top analysts plus features companies at their location for an insightful business perspective.

BTV's sister brand, CEO Clips are short company video profiles broadcast to a large audience of investors on TV via BNN, Bloomberg, FOX Business News, BizTV, CBC's Doc Channel and on top financial sites including Reuters, Yahoo! Finance, TMX Money, Globe Investor, OTC Markets, The National Post, MarketWatch, Stockhouse.com, and more.

According to Forbes, 60% of people prefer watching video over reading text. More than 2000 companies have been featured. Contact bookings@b-tv.com or 604-664-7401 for more info.

Providing issuers exposure to the largest targeted investor audience on TV and online.

