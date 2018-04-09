Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - ML Gold Corp. (TSXV: MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has recommenced its diamond drilling program at the Stars Property in Central BC. The current drilling program intends to test magnetic targets within the recently identified (approximately 1 kilometer in diameter) Central target area and expand the newly discovered Zone 4 where ML Gold's recent drill hole DD18SS004 intersected 204 meters at 0.5% copper equivalent from surface (see release dated Feb 28, 2018).

Current Drilling Targets at Stars Project

Central Area - a broad (approximately one-kilometer diameter) newly identified circular magnetic low area with several inlying circular magnetic high anomalies. The Central area is interpreted as a hydrothermal cell associated with a porphyry system and has the potential to host the core of said system.

- a broad (approximately one-kilometer diameter) newly identified circular magnetic low area with several inlying circular magnetic high anomalies. The Central area is interpreted as a hydrothermal cell associated with a porphyry system and has the potential to host the core of said system. Zone 4 - a newly discovered zone identified on the margin of the main intrusion where mineralization has been identified in both the volcanic and intrusive rocks. Zone 4 shows significant similarities to the mineralization style and setting of the Huckleberry mine 60-kilometres to the south, where the primary ore body is located marginal to and not within the intrusion.

ML Golds current drilling will be collared from existing areas of disturbance aimed to test new areas while it awaits the near-term granting of permits for new drill sites allowing for greater step-out drilling locations. ML Gold has entered into various confidentiality agreements with various third-party companies specifically on the Stars project. It has separately received a letter of support from the local communities surrounding its Stars project in support for continued exploration work.

Adrian Smith, P.Geo., is the qualified person for the Company as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101, and has supervised the technical information presented within this news release.

ABOUT ML GOLD CORP.

ML Gold Corp. is a Canadian company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, focused on creating shareholder value through discoveries and strategic development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States.

For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.mlgoldcorp.com. You may also email info@mlgoldcorp.com or call investor relations at (604) 669-2279.

ML GOLD CORP.

"Adrian Smith"

Adrian Smith

President, Director

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities, accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, regulatory or government requirements or approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure, currency risks including the exchange rate of US$ for CDN$, changes in exploration costs and government royalties or taxes in Canada, the United States or other jurisdictions and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.