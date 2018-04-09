PR Newswire
London, April 9
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited
|As at close of business on 06-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|188.29p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|190.78p
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|---
|Invesco Perpetual Enhanced Income Limited
|As at close of business on 06-April-2018
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|73.85p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|73.81p
|The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP26.65m
|Borrowing Level:
|18%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
|---