

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were fractionally higher Monday morning amid signs that OPEC is following through with its supply quota pledge.



OPEC crude oil production slumped by 170,000 bpd last month to 32.04 million bpd, according to a Bloomberg survey. Much of the drop could be attributed to troubled Venezeuela and Algeria, however.



Last week, Reuters said OPEC oil production fell to 32.19 million b/d in March, down 90k b/d from February. This is the lowest production level since April 2017.



At the same time, Baker Hughes said the U.S. rig count jumped to 1003.



WTI light sweet oil was up 13 cents at $62.19 a barrel, with trade tensions between the U.S. and China still weighing.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX