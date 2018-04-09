sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 09.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

26,945 Euro		-0,025
-0,09 %
WKN: A0D94M ISIN: GB00B03MLX29 Ticker-Symbol: R6C 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 50
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,983
26,988
13:24
26,98
26,99
13:24
09.04.2018 | 12:28
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS PLC Report on Payments to Governments - 2017

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017

INTRODUCTION

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2017 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

BASIS FOR PREPARATION - REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2017, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT 2017 [1]

[1] This Report is not corrected for rounding. GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
COUNTRIES
EUROPE
Bulgaria ----155,239-155,239
Denmark -195,328,114----195,328,114
Germany --18,168,575-----18,168,575
Ireland ----714,3702,515,6253,229,995
Italy -2,573,13730,071,516---32,644,653
Norway 2,646,006,154775,843,472--3,727,565-3,425,577,190
United Kingdom -87,957,190--7,524,254-95,481,445
ASIA
Brunei Darussalam ----1,764,887-1,764,887
China 2,559,383-----2,559,383
India 290,187,13625,775,79347,897,2617,500,000--371,360,190
Iraq 3,360,492,88430,151,344----3,390,644,228
Kazakhstan -214,004,779----214,004,779
Malaysia 3,232,280,895190,470,205695,311,115-35,000,000-4,153,062,216
Oman -1,618,577,938----1,618,577,938
Philippines 396,989,62581,150,797----478,140,422
Qatar 292,184,961446,408,467--40,410,272-779,003,700
Thailand -66,220,58791,670,335---157,890,922
OCEANIA
Australia -206,732,575115,507,731-17,346,3665,769,116345,355,788
New Zealand -44,412,26334,840,002-149,768-79,402,033
Africa
Egypt -116,328,138-18,000,027--134,328,164
Gabon 149,660,679-52,105,017-2,879,2497,396,504212,041,449
Nigeria 3,197,530,557765,526,389245,769,306-113,916,331-4,322,742,582
Tunisia -118,146,82526,459,240---144,606,065
NORTH AMERICA
Canada --148,710131,021,043-11,190,899-142,063,232
USA --97,903,729478,458,954-101,149,875-481,705,100
SOUTH AMERICA
Argentina -1,033,86311,900,805-518,468-13,453,136
Bolivia ----1,615,764-1,615,764
Brazil 646,465-1,463,568,826102,465,3312,839,161-1,569,519,784
Trinidad and Tobago 30,315,07717,310,0004,340,353-8,465,827-60,431,256
Total 13,598,853,815 4,887,730,860 3,428,921,506 127,965,358 349,368,293 15,681,245 22,408,521,077

BULGARIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA ----155,239-155,239
Total - - - - 155,239 - 155,239
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
SILISTAR ----155,239-155,239
Total - - - - 155,239 - 155,239

DENMARK
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
TAX AUTHORITIES -195,328,114----195,328,114
Total - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK PIPELINES ApS -1,403,656----1,403,656
SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V. -193,924,458----193,924,458
Total - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114

GERMANY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG --18,168,575-----18,168,575
Total - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH --18,168,575-----18,168,575
Total - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575

IRELAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS ----130,659-130,659
MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL -----2,515,6252,515,625
COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION ----583,711-583,711
Total - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
CORRIB PROJECT ----714,3702,515,6253,229,995
Total - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995

ITALY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
BASILICATA REGION (VDA) 18,131,73718,131,737
CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY --516,144---516,144
GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY --221,205---221,205
MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY --221,205---221,205
TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO -2,573,1378,953,517---11,526,654
VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY --2,027,708---2,027,708
Total - 2,573,137 30,071,516 - - - 32,644,653
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET --30,071,516---30,071,516
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA -2,573,137----2,573,137
Total - 2,573,137 30,071,516 - - - 32,644,653

NORWAY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
STATOIL ASA 989,272,947 [A]-----989,272,947
OLJEDIREKTORATET ----3,309,047-3,309,047
DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET ----418,518-418,518
PETORO AS 1,656,733,207 [B]-----1,656,733,207
SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP -773,686,372----773,686,372
SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA -2,157,099----2,157,099
Total 2,646,006,154 775,843,472 - - 3,727,565 - 3,425,577,190
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN 2,646,006,154 [C]---2,130,000-2,648,136,153
NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS ----1,427,433-1,427,433
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
A/S NORSKE SHELL -775,843,472--170,132-776,013,604
Total 2,646,006,154 775,843,472 - - 3,727,565 - 3,425,577,190

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 989,272,947 for 26,652 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,656,733,207 for 42,620 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,646,006,154 for 69,272 KBOE valued at market price

UNITED KINGDOM
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE ----2,056,473-2,056,473
OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY ----5,467,781-5,467,781
HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS -87,957,190----87,957,190
Total - 87,957,190 - - 7,524,254 - 95,481,445
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
ONEGAS WEST ----1,129,134-1,129,134
UK OFFSHORE OPERATED --5,040,137--1,573,507--3,466,630
UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED ----287,439-287,439
BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS --95,927,626--257,500--95,670,126
UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS ----972,561-972,561
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL U.K. LIMITED -11,532,163--3,304,114-14,836,276
BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED -57,767,778----57,767,778
BG INTERNATIONAL (CNS) LIMITED -33,411,992----33,411,992
BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED -86,213,021----86,213,021
Total - 87,957,190 - - 7,524,254 - 95,481,445

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM ----1,464,887-1,464,887
BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY ----300,000-300,000
Total - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS ----1,764,887-1,764,887
Total - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887

CHINA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2,559,383 [A]-----2,559,383
Total 2,559,383 - - - - - 2,559,383
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
CHANGBEI 2,029,385 [B]-----2,029,385
JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG 529,999 [C]-----529,999
Total 2,559,383 - - - - - 2,559,383

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,559,383 for 87 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,029,385 for 67 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 529,999 for 20 KBOE valued at government selling price

INDIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD. 257,714,625 [A]--7,500,000--265,214,625
PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 32,472,510-38,006,132---70,478,643
CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS --9,891,129---9,891,129
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT -25,775,793----25,775,793
Total 290,187,136 25,775,793 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 371,360,190
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
PANNA MUKTA 290,187,136 [B]-47,897,2617,500,000--345,584,397
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED -25,775,793----25,775,793
Total 290,187,136 25,775,793 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 371,360,190

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.

IRAQ
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
SOUTH OIL COMPANY 3,360,492,884 [A]30,151,344 [B]----3,390,644,228
Total 3,360,492,884 30,151,344 - - - - 3,390,644,228
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
MAJNOON 3,360,492,884 [C]17,178,899 [D]----3,377,671,783
WEST QURNA -12,972,445 [E]----12,972,445
Total 3,360,492,884 30,151,344 - - - - 3,390,644,228

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 30,151,344 for 665 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 17,178,899 for 364 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 12,972,445 for 302 KBOE valued at market price.

KAZAKHSTAN
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE -214,004,779----214,004,779
Total - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
KARACHAGANAK -214,004,779----214,004,779
Total - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779

MALAYSIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,909,083,412 [A]-45,433,382-35,000,000-1,989,516,794
MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT --649,877,734 [B]---649,877,734
PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,323,197,484 [C]-760,491----1,322,436,993
KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI -191,230,696----191,230,696
Total 3,232,280,895 190,470,205 695,311,115 - 35,000,000 - 4,153,062,216

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 927,582,239 for 59,574 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 981,501,173 for 17,278 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 419,440,905 for 7,227 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 546,542,142 for 34,824 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 776,655,342 for 13,295 KBOE valued at market price.

MALAYSIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,353,884,905 [A]119,793,775372,351,270 [B]---1,846,029,950
SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,878,395,990 [C]61,890,567321,032,287 [D]-35,000,000-2,296,318,843
SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED -5,907,4951,927,559---7,835,054
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED -199,406----199,406
SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC -331,832----331,832
SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD -1,043,629----1,043,629
SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. -1,037,355----1,037,355
SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED -266,145----266,145
Total 3,232,280,895 190,470,205 695,311,115 - 35,000,000 - 4,153,062,216

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,353,884,905 for 23,033 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 357,983,526 for 6,083 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,474,124,381 for 94,398 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 404,271,609 for 7,540 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 61,457,379 for 1,144 KBOE valued at market price.

OMAN
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE -1,618,577,938 [A]----1,618,577,938
Total - 1,618,577,938 - - - - 1,618,577,938
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BLOCK 6 CONCESSION -1,596,015,439----1,596,015,439
MUKHAIZNA PSC -22,562,499 [B]----22,562,499
Total - 1,618,577,938 - - - - 1,618,577,938

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.

PHILIPPINES
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 75,440,431-----75,440,431
BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE -81,150,797----81,150,797
DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 321,549,194-----321,549,194
Total 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 396,989,62581,150,797----478,140,422
Total 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422

QATAR
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY ----40,410,272-40,410,272
QATAR PETROLEUM 292,184,961446,408,467----738,593,428
Total 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
PEARL GTL 292,184,961446,408,467--40,410,272-779,003,700
Total 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700

THAILAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS --61,965,776---61,965,776
REVENUE DEPARTMENT -66,220,587----66,220,587
MINISTRY OF ENERGY --29,704,559---29,704,559
Total - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BONGKOT -66,220,58791,670,335---157,890,922
Total - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922

AUSTRALIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY --112,759,091-335,418-113,091,509
AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE -206,732,575----206,732,575
BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL ----128,287-128,287
WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL ----13,413,9085,769,11619,183,024
OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE --2,751,640---2,751,640
DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES ----2,450,885-2,450,885
DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND HERITAGE ----1,017,868-1,017,868
Total - 206,732,575 115,507,731 - 17,346,366 5,769,116 345,355,788
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
PRELUDE ----114,511-114,511
NORTH WEST SHELF --112,756,091---112,756,091
AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS ----220,907-220,907
QGC PROJECT --2,751,640-17,010,9485,769,11625,531,704
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD -1,036,872----1,036,872
SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED -205,695,703----205,695,703
Total - 206,732,575 115,507,731 - 17,346,366 5,769,116 345,355,788

NEW ZEALAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT --34,840,002-149,768-34,989,770
INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT -44,412,263----44,412,263
Total - 44,412,263 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 79,402,033
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
POHOKURA --33,339,732---33,339,732
MAUI --1,500,270---1,500,270
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED -44,412,263--149,768-44,562,031
Total - 44,412,263 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 79,402,033

EGYPT
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY -116,328,138-18,000,027--134,328,164
Total - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION -3,233,480----3,233,480
BADR EL-DIN (BED) -55,637,061----55,637,061
NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) -15,883,091----15,883,091
OBAIYED -41,574,506----41,574,506
NORTH UMBARAKA ---18,000,027--18,000,027
Total - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164

GABON
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON 470,790-52,105,017-2,879,249-55,455,056
GABON OIL COMPANY 149,189,889 [A]-----149,189,889
COMMUNE DE GAMBA. -----7,396,5047,396,504
Total 149,660,679 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 7,396,504 212,041,449
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
GABON EXPLORATION ----118,468-118,468
GABON NORTH EAST 95,444,008 [B]-25,236,659-1,843,880-122,524,547
GABON CENTRAL 53,411,166 [C]-15,938,375-626,015-69,975,556
GABON SOUTH 805,505 [D]-10,929,983-290,8867,396,50419,422,877
Total 149,660,679 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 7,396,504 212,041,449

A] Includes payment in kind of $ 149,189,889 for 2,914 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 95,444,008 for 1,866 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 53,411,166 for 1,042 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 334,715 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.

NIGERIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,197,530,557 [A]-----3,197,530,557
NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION ----79,675,241-79,675,241
DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES --245,769,306 [B]-34,241,090-280,010,396
FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE -765,526,389 [C]----765,526,389
Total 3,197,530,557 765,526,389 245,769,306 - 113,916,331 - 4,322,742,582

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,197,530,557 for 111,155 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 605,889,970 for 11,055 KBOE valued at market price.

NIGERIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
SPDC SHALLOW WATER 273,747,172 [A]-----273,747,172
SPDC WEST 577,527,685 [B]-----577,527,685
SPDC EAST 1,413,062,569 [C]-----1,413,062,569
PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 933,193,130 [D]415,978,890 [E]34,847,300 [F]---1,384,019,320
PSC 1993 (OPL209) -189,911,080 [G]----189,911,080
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED -159,636,419210,922,006-113,916,331-484,474,756
Total 3,197,530,557 765,526,389 245,769,306 - 113,916,331 - 4,322,742,582

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 273,747,172 for 5,129 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 577,527,685 for 10,541 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,413,062,569 for 78,815 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 933,193,130 for 16,670 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 415,978,890 for 7,590 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 189,911,080 for 3,464 KBOE valued at market price.

TUNISIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES --7,428,428 [A]---7,428,428
MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC -118,146,82519,030,812---137,177,637
Total - 118,146,825 26,459,240 - - - 144,606,065
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
HASDRUBAL CONCESSION -25,055,4296,575,929 [B]---31,631,358
MISKAR CONCESSION -93,091,39619,883,311 [C]---112,974,708
Total - 118,146,825 26,459,240 - - - 144,606,065

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 7,428,428 for 200 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,353,995 for 142 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,074,433 for 58 KBOE valued at market price.

CANADA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA --148,710--4,900,621-4,751,911
RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA --5,173,144-162,193-5,335,338
CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD ----668,582-668,582
GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA --120,152,686---120,152,686
MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT ----796,557-796,557
MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) --4,449,867-664,892-5,114,759
ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION --1,245,345---1,245,345
MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW ----1,016,189-1,016,189
MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT ----130,361-130,361
MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST ----814,755-814,755
ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION ----2,036,749-2,036,749
Total - -148,710 131,021,043 - 11,190,899 - 142,063,232

CANADA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
INSITU --7,428,834-535,023-7,963,857
SABLE DEEPWATER --2,408,679-173,833-2,582,512
GROUNDBIRCH --4,449,867-1,350,509-5,800,376
GREATER DEEP BASIN --7,142,975-3,944,887-11,087,862
FOOTHILLS --7,415,552-594,957-8,010,510
ATHABASCA OIL SANDS --102,175,135-3,555,231-105,730,367
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL CANADA LIMITED --148,710-----148,710
SHELL CANADA ENERGY ----1,036,458-1,036,458
Total - -148,710 131,021,043 - 11,190,899 - 142,063,232

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA)
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE --124,780,064-----124,780,064
COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA ----7,468,989-7,468,989
PA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANDNATURAL RESOURCES --149,234---149,234
STATE OF TEXAS -27,399,38928,190,317-724,950-56,314,656
TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE ----2,070,266-2,070,266
THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM ----1,765,668-1,765,668
STATE OF LOUISIANA --523,054-----523,054
DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS ----243,408-243,408
OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE --450,119,403-88,876,595-538,995,998
Total - -97,903,729 478,458,954 - 101,149,875 - 481,705,100

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
APPALACHIA --149,234-7,468,989-7,618,222
PERMIAN -27,399,38928,190,317-4,560,883-60,150,590
NON-CORE ASSETS --173,054-----173,054
ALASKA EXPLORATION ----243,408-243,408
GOM (WEST) --113,147,794-,-113,147,794
GOM (CENTRAL) --336,813,209-,-336,813,209
GOM EXPLORATION --158,400-88,876,595-89,034,995
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC. --2,897,863-----2,897,863
SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC. --1,826,280-----1,826,280
SWEPI LP --20,015,047-----20,015,047
SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY --350,000-----350,000
SHELL OFFSHORE INC. --100,040,874-----100,040,874
Total - -97,903,729 478,458,954 - 101,149,875 - 481,705,100

ARGENTINA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN --6,600,083-299,392-6,899,475
GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. ----219,076-219,076
PROVINCIA DE SALTA --5,300,723---5,300,723
AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA -1,033,863----1,033,863
Total - 1,033,863 11,900,805 - 518,468 - 13,453,136
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS --6,600,083-518,468-7,118,550
ACAMBUCO --5,300,723---5,300,723
ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A. -1,033,863----1,033,863
Total - 1,033,863 11,900,805 - 518,468 - 13,453,136

BOLIVIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA ----1,615,764-1,615,764
Total - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
HUACARETA ----1,064,999-1,064,999
LA VERTIENTE ----550,764-550,764
Total - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764

BRAZIL
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA --1,463,568,826102,465,3312,839,161-1,568,873,319
PRÉ-SAL PETRÃ"LEO SA 646,465 [A]-----646,465
Total 646,465 - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,569,519,784
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
BC-10 --35,127,489-1,059,888-36,187,378
BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA --18,054,263-424,776-18,479,039
BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS ---83,975,347297,665-84,273,012
BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A and Entorno de Sapinhoá --1,410,197,44118,489,985--1,428,687,426
BARREIRINHAS ----1,056,832-1,056,832
LIBRA PSC 646,465 [B]-189,633---836,098
Total 646,465 - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,569,519,784

[A] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.

[B] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
OVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
GOVERNMENTS
MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS 30,315,07717,310,0004,340,353-8,465,827-60,431,256
Total 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256
PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
Production EntitlementTaxesRoyaltiesBonusesFeesInfrastructure ImprovementsTotal
PROJECTS
NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 27,668,79417,310,000--4,511,997-49,490,791
BLOCK 6B 1,221,574-----1,221,574
CENTRAL BLOCK --4,340,353-599,176-4,939,528
BLOCK 5A AND E 1,424,709---1,330,218-2,754,927
BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D ----2,024,436-2,024,436
Total 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Payments to governments


© 2018 PR Newswire