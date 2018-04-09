ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS PLC Report on Payments to Governments - 2017

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017

INTRODUCTION

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2017 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom

This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments

BASIS FOR PREPARATION - REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017

Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.

Government

Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.

Project

Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types.

Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2017, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses

These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.

License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

OTHER

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT 2017 [1]

[1] This Report is not corrected for rounding. GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total COUNTRIES EUROPE Bulgaria - - - - 155,239 - 155,239 Denmark - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114 Germany - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575 Ireland - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995 Italy - 2,573,137 30,071,516 - - - 32,644,653 Norway 2,646,006,154 775,843,472 - - 3,727,565 - 3,425,577,190 United Kingdom - 87,957,190 - - 7,524,254 - 95,481,445 ASIA Brunei Darussalam - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887 China 2,559,383 - - - - - 2,559,383 India 290,187,136 25,775,793 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 371,360,190 Iraq 3,360,492,884 30,151,344 - - - - 3,390,644,228 Kazakhstan - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779 Malaysia 3,232,280,895 190,470,205 695,311,115 - 35,000,000 - 4,153,062,216 Oman - 1,618,577,938 - - - - 1,618,577,938 Philippines 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422 Qatar 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700 Thailand - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922 OCEANIA Australia - 206,732,575 115,507,731 - 17,346,366 5,769,116 345,355,788 New Zealand - 44,412,263 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 79,402,033 Africa Egypt - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164 Gabon 149,660,679 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 7,396,504 212,041,449 Nigeria 3,197,530,557 765,526,389 245,769,306 - 113,916,331 - 4,322,742,582 Tunisia - 118,146,825 26,459,240 - - - 144,606,065 NORTH AMERICA Canada - -148,710 131,021,043 - 11,190,899 - 142,063,232 USA - -97,903,729 478,458,954 - 101,149,875 - 481,705,100 SOUTH AMERICA Argentina - 1,033,863 11,900,805 - 518,468 - 13,453,136 Bolivia - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764 Brazil 646,465 - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,569,519,784 Trinidad and Tobago 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256 Total 13,598,853,815 4,887,730,860 3,428,921,506 127,965,358 349,368,293 15,681,245 22,408,521,077

BULGARIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA - - - - 155,239 - 155,239 Total - - - - 155,239 - 155,239 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SILISTAR - - - - 155,239 - 155,239 Total - - - - 155,239 - 155,239

DENMARK

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TAX AUTHORITIES - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114 Total - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK PIPELINES ApS - 1,403,656 - - - - 1,403,656 SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V. - 193,924,458 - - - - 193,924,458 Total - 195,328,114 - - - - 195,328,114

GERMANY

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575 Total - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575 Total - -18,168,575 - - - - -18,168,575

IRELAND

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS - - - - 130,659 - 130,659 MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL - - - - - 2,515,625 2,515,625 COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION - - - - 583,711 - 583,711 Total - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS CORRIB PROJECT - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995 Total - - - - 714,370 2,515,625 3,229,995

ITALY

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS BASILICATA REGION (VDA) 18,131,737 18,131,737 CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY - - 516,144 - - - 516,144 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY - - 221,205 - - - 221,205 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY - - 221,205 - - - 221,205 TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO - 2,573,137 8,953,517 - - - 11,526,654 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY - - 2,027,708 - - - 2,027,708 Total - 2,573,137 30,071,516 - - - 32,644,653 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET - - 30,071,516 - - - 30,071,516 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA - 2,573,137 - - - - 2,573,137 Total - 2,573,137 30,071,516 - - - 32,644,653

NORWAY

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS STATOIL ASA 989,272,947 [A] - - - - - 989,272,947 OLJEDIREKTORATET - - - - 3,309,047 - 3,309,047 DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET - - - - 418,518 - 418,518 PETORO AS 1,656,733,207 [B] - - - - - 1,656,733,207 SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP - 773,686,372 - - - - 773,686,372 SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA - 2,157,099 - - - - 2,157,099 Total 2,646,006,154 775,843,472 - - 3,727,565 - 3,425,577,190 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN 2,646,006,154 [C] - - - 2,130,000 - 2,648,136,153 NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - - 1,427,433 - 1,427,433 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT A/S NORSKE SHELL - 775,843,472 - - 170,132 - 776,013,604 Total 2,646,006,154 775,843,472 - - 3,727,565 - 3,425,577,190

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 989,272,947 for 26,652 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,656,733,207 for 42,620 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,646,006,154 for 69,272 KBOE valued at market price

UNITED KINGDOM

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE - - - - 2,056,473 - 2,056,473 OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY - - - - 5,467,781 - 5,467,781 HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS - 87,957,190 - - - - 87,957,190 Total - 87,957,190 - - 7,524,254 - 95,481,445 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ONEGAS WEST - - - - 1,129,134 - 1,129,134 UK OFFSHORE OPERATED - -5,040,137 - - 1,573,507 - -3,466,630 UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED - - - - 287,439 - 287,439 BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS - -95,927,626 - - 257,500 - -95,670,126 UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS - - - - 972,561 - 972,561 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL U.K. LIMITED - 11,532,163 - - 3,304,114 - 14,836,276 BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED - 57,767,778 - - - - 57,767,778 BG INTERNATIONAL (CNS) LIMITED - 33,411,992 - - - - 33,411,992 BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED - 86,213,021 - - - - 86,213,021 Total - 87,957,190 - - 7,524,254 - 95,481,445

BRUNEI DARUSSALAM

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM - - - - 1,464,887 - 1,464,887 BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY - - - - 300,000 - 300,000 Total - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887 Total - - - - 1,764,887 - 1,764,887

CHINA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 2,559,383 [A] - - - - - 2,559,383 Total 2,559,383 - - - - - 2,559,383 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS CHANGBEI 2,029,385 [B] - - - - - 2,029,385 JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG 529,999 [C] - - - - - 529,999 Total 2,559,383 - - - - - 2,559,383

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,559,383 for 87 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,029,385 for 67 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 529,999 for 20 KBOE valued at government selling price

INDIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD. 257,714,625 [A] - - 7,500,000 - - 265,214,625 PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS 32,472,510 - 38,006,132 - - - 70,478,643 CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS - - 9,891,129 - - - 9,891,129 INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT - 25,775,793 - - - - 25,775,793 Total 290,187,136 25,775,793 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 371,360,190 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PANNA MUKTA 290,187,136 [B] - 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 345,584,397 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED - 25,775,793 - - - - 25,775,793 Total 290,187,136 25,775,793 47,897,261 7,500,000 - - 371,360,190

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.

IRAQ

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS SOUTH OIL COMPANY 3,360,492,884 [A] 30,151,344 [B] - - - - 3,390,644,228 Total 3,360,492,884 30,151,344 - - - - 3,390,644,228 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS MAJNOON 3,360,492,884 [C] 17,178,899 [D] - - - - 3,377,671,783 WEST QURNA - 12,972,445 [E] - - - - 12,972,445 Total 3,360,492,884 30,151,344 - - - - 3,390,644,228

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 30,151,344 for 665 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 17,178,899 for 364 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 12,972,445 for 302 KBOE valued at market price.

KAZAKHSTAN

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779 Total - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS KARACHAGANAK - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779 Total - 214,004,779 - - - - 214,004,779

MALAYSIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 1,909,083,412 [A] - 45,433,382 - 35,000,000 - 1,989,516,794 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT - - 649,877,734 [B] - - - 649,877,734 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL) 1,323,197,484 [C] -760,491 - - - - 1,322,436,993 KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI - 191,230,696 - - - - 191,230,696 Total 3,232,280,895 190,470,205 695,311,115 - 35,000,000 - 4,153,062,216

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 927,582,239 for 59,574 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 981,501,173 for 17,278 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 419,440,905 for 7,227 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 546,542,142 for 34,824 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 776,655,342 for 13,295 KBOE valued at market price.

MALAYSIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,353,884,905 [A] 119,793,775 372,351,270 [B] - - - 1,846,029,950 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 1,878,395,990 [C] 61,890,567 321,032,287 [D] - 35,000,000 - 2,296,318,843 SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED - 5,907,495 1,927,559 - - - 7,835,054 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED - 199,406 - - - - 199,406 SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC - 331,832 - - - - 331,832 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD - 1,043,629 - - - - 1,043,629 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD. - 1,037,355 - - - - 1,037,355 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED - 266,145 - - - - 266,145 Total 3,232,280,895 190,470,205 695,311,115 - 35,000,000 - 4,153,062,216

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,353,884,905 for 23,033 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 357,983,526 for 6,083 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,474,124,381 for 94,398 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 404,271,609 for 7,540 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 61,457,379 for 1,144 KBOE valued at market price.

OMAN

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE - 1,618,577,938 [A] - - - - 1,618,577,938 Total - 1,618,577,938 - - - - 1,618,577,938 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BLOCK 6 CONCESSION - 1,596,015,439 - - - - 1,596,015,439 MUKHAIZNA PSC - 22,562,499 [B] - - - - 22,562,499 Total - 1,618,577,938 - - - - 1,618,577,938

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.

PHILIPPINES

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION 75,440,431 - - - - - 75,440,431 BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE - 81,150,797 - - - - 81,150,797 DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY 321,549,194 - - - - - 321,549,194 Total 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422 Total 396,989,625 81,150,797 - - - - 478,140,422

QATAR

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY - - - - 40,410,272 - 40,410,272 QATAR PETROLEUM 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - - - 738,593,428 Total 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PEARL GTL 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700 Total 292,184,961 446,408,467 - - 40,410,272 - 779,003,700

THAILAND

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS - - 61,965,776 - - - 61,965,776 REVENUE DEPARTMENT - 66,220,587 - - - - 66,220,587 MINISTRY OF ENERGY - - 29,704,559 - - - 29,704,559 Total - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BONGKOT - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922 Total - 66,220,587 91,670,335 - - - 157,890,922

AUSTRALIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY - - 112,759,091 - 335,418 - 113,091,509 AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE - 206,732,575 - - - - 206,732,575 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL - - - - 128,287 - 128,287 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL - - - - 13,413,908 5,769,116 19,183,024 OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE - - 2,751,640 - - - 2,751,640 DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES - - - - 2,450,885 - 2,450,885 DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND HERITAGE - - - - 1,017,868 - 1,017,868 Total - 206,732,575 115,507,731 - 17,346,366 5,769,116 345,355,788 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS PRELUDE - - - - 114,511 - 114,511 NORTH WEST SHELF - - 112,756,091 - - - 112,756,091 AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - - 220,907 - 220,907 QGC PROJECT - - 2,751,640 - 17,010,948 5,769,116 25,531,704 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD - 1,036,872 - - - - 1,036,872 SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 205,695,703 - - - - 205,695,703 Total - 206,732,575 115,507,731 - 17,346,366 5,769,116 345,355,788

NEW ZEALAND

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT - - 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 34,989,770 INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT - 44,412,263 - - - - 44,412,263 Total - 44,412,263 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 79,402,033 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS POHOKURA - - 33,339,732 - - - 33,339,732 MAUI - - 1,500,270 - - - 1,500,270 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED - 44,412,263 - - 149,768 - 44,562,031 Total - 44,412,263 34,840,002 - 149,768 - 79,402,033

EGYPT

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164 Total - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION - 3,233,480 - - - - 3,233,480 BADR EL-DIN (BED) - 55,637,061 - - - - 55,637,061 NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG) - 15,883,091 - - - - 15,883,091 OBAIYED - 41,574,506 - - - - 41,574,506 NORTH UMBARAKA - - - 18,000,027 - - 18,000,027 Total - 116,328,138 - 18,000,027 - - 134,328,164

GABON

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON 470,790 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 - 55,455,056 GABON OIL COMPANY 149,189,889 [A] - - - - - 149,189,889 COMMUNE DE GAMBA. - - - - - 7,396,504 7,396,504 Total 149,660,679 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 7,396,504 212,041,449 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS GABON EXPLORATION - - - - 118,468 - 118,468 GABON NORTH EAST 95,444,008 [B] - 25,236,659 - 1,843,880 - 122,524,547 GABON CENTRAL 53,411,166 [C] - 15,938,375 - 626,015 - 69,975,556 GABON SOUTH 805,505 [D] - 10,929,983 - 290,886 7,396,504 19,422,877 Total 149,660,679 - 52,105,017 - 2,879,249 7,396,504 212,041,449

A] Includes payment in kind of $ 149,189,889 for 2,914 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 95,444,008 for 1,866 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 53,411,166 for 1,042 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 334,715 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.

NIGERIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 3,197,530,557 [A] - - - - - 3,197,530,557 NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION - - - - 79,675,241 - 79,675,241 DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES - - 245,769,306 [B] - 34,241,090 - 280,010,396 FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE - 765,526,389 [C] - - - - 765,526,389 Total 3,197,530,557 765,526,389 245,769,306 - 113,916,331 - 4,322,742,582

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,197,530,557 for 111,155 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 605,889,970 for 11,055 KBOE valued at market price.

NIGERIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS SPDC SHALLOW WATER 273,747,172 [A] - - - - - 273,747,172 SPDC WEST 577,527,685 [B] - - - - - 577,527,685 SPDC EAST 1,413,062,569 [C] - - - - - 1,413,062,569 PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 933,193,130 [D] 415,978,890 [E] 34,847,300 [F] - - - 1,384,019,320 PSC 1993 (OPL209) - 189,911,080 [G] - - - - 189,911,080 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED - 159,636,419 210,922,006 - 113,916,331 - 484,474,756 Total 3,197,530,557 765,526,389 245,769,306 - 113,916,331 - 4,322,742,582

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 273,747,172 for 5,129 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 577,527,685 for 10,541 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,413,062,569 for 78,815 KBOE valued at market price.

[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 933,193,130 for 16,670 KBOE valued at market price.

[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 415,978,890 for 7,590 KBOE valued at market price.

[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.

[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 189,911,080 for 3,464 KBOE valued at market price.

TUNISIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES - - 7,428,428 [A] - - - 7,428,428 MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC - 118,146,825 19,030,812 - - - 137,177,637 Total - 118,146,825 26,459,240 - - - 144,606,065 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS HASDRUBAL CONCESSION - 25,055,429 6,575,929 [B] - - - 31,631,358 MISKAR CONCESSION - 93,091,396 19,883,311 [C] - - - 112,974,708 Total - 118,146,825 26,459,240 - - - 144,606,065

[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 7,428,428 for 200 KBOE valued at market price.

[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,353,995 for 142 KBOE valued at market price.

[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,074,433 for 58 KBOE valued at market price.

CANADA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA - -148,710 - - 4,900,621 - 4,751,911 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA - - 5,173,144 - 162,193 - 5,335,338 CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD - - - - 668,582 - 668,582 GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA - - 120,152,686 - - - 120,152,686 MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT - - - - 796,557 - 796,557 MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC) - - 4,449,867 - 664,892 - 5,114,759 ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION - - 1,245,345 - - - 1,245,345 MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW - - - - 1,016,189 - 1,016,189 MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT - - - - 130,361 - 130,361 MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST - - - - 814,755 - 814,755 ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION - - - - 2,036,749 - 2,036,749 Total - -148,710 131,021,043 - 11,190,899 - 142,063,232

CANADA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS INSITU - - 7,428,834 - 535,023 - 7,963,857 SABLE DEEPWATER - - 2,408,679 - 173,833 - 2,582,512 GROUNDBIRCH - - 4,449,867 - 1,350,509 - 5,800,376 GREATER DEEP BASIN - - 7,142,975 - 3,944,887 - 11,087,862 FOOTHILLS - - 7,415,552 - 594,957 - 8,010,510 ATHABASCA OIL SANDS - - 102,175,135 - 3,555,231 - 105,730,367 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL CANADA LIMITED - -148,710 - - - - -148,710 SHELL CANADA ENERGY - - - - 1,036,458 - 1,036,458 Total - -148,710 131,021,043 - 11,190,899 - 142,063,232

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA)

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE - -124,780,064 - - - - -124,780,064 COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA - - - - 7,468,989 - 7,468,989 PA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANDNATURAL RESOURCES - - 149,234 - - - 149,234 STATE OF TEXAS - 27,399,389 28,190,317 - 724,950 - 56,314,656 TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE - - - - 2,070,266 - 2,070,266 THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM - - - - 1,765,668 - 1,765,668 STATE OF LOUISIANA - -523,054 - - - - -523,054 DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS - - - - 243,408 - 243,408 OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE - - 450,119,403 - 88,876,595 - 538,995,998 Total - -97,903,729 478,458,954 - 101,149,875 - 481,705,100

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS APPALACHIA - - 149,234 - 7,468,989 - 7,618,222 PERMIAN - 27,399,389 28,190,317 - 4,560,883 - 60,150,590 NON-CORE ASSETS - -173,054 - - - - -173,054 ALASKA EXPLORATION - - - - 243,408 - 243,408 GOM (WEST) - - 113,147,794 - , - 113,147,794 GOM (CENTRAL) - - 336,813,209 - , - 336,813,209 GOM EXPLORATION - - 158,400 - 88,876,595 - 89,034,995 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC. - -2,897,863 - - - - -2,897,863 SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC. - -1,826,280 - - - - -1,826,280 SWEPI LP - -20,015,047 - - - - -20,015,047 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY - -350,000 - - - - -350,000 SHELL OFFSHORE INC. - -100,040,874 - - - - -100,040,874 Total - -97,903,729 478,458,954 - 101,149,875 - 481,705,100

ARGENTINA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN - - 6,600,083 - 299,392 - 6,899,475 GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A. - - - - 219,076 - 219,076 PROVINCIA DE SALTA - - 5,300,723 - - - 5,300,723 AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA - 1,033,863 - - - - 1,033,863 Total - 1,033,863 11,900,805 - 518,468 - 13,453,136 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS - - 6,600,083 - 518,468 - 7,118,550 ACAMBUCO - - 5,300,723 - - - 5,300,723 ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A. - 1,033,863 - - - - 1,033,863 Total - 1,033,863 11,900,805 - 518,468 - 13,453,136

BOLIVIA

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764 Total - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS HUACARETA - - - - 1,064,999 - 1,064,999 LA VERTIENTE - - - - 550,764 - 550,764 Total - - - - 1,615,764 - 1,615,764

BRAZIL

GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA - - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,568,873,319 PRÉ-SAL PETRÃ"LEO SA 646,465 [A] - - - - - 646,465 Total 646,465 - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,569,519,784 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS BC-10 - - 35,127,489 - 1,059,888 - 36,187,378 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA - - 18,054,263 - 424,776 - 18,479,039 BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS - - - 83,975,347 297,665 - 84,273,012 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A and Entorno de Sapinhoá - - 1,410,197,441 18,489,985 - - 1,428,687,426 BARREIRINHAS - - - - 1,056,832 - 1,056,832 LIBRA PSC 646,465 [B] - 189,633 - - - 836,098 Total 646,465 - 1,463,568,826 102,465,331 2,839,161 - 1,569,519,784

[A] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.

[B] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

OVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total GOVERNMENTS MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256 Total 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256 PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD) Production Entitlement Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total PROJECTS NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1) 27,668,794 17,310,000 - - 4,511,997 - 49,490,791 BLOCK 6B 1,221,574 - - - - - 1,221,574 CENTRAL BLOCK - - 4,340,353 - 599,176 - 4,939,528 BLOCK 5A AND E 1,424,709 - - - 1,330,218 - 2,754,927 BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D - - - - 2,024,436 - 2,024,436 Total 30,315,077 17,310,000 4,340,353 - 8,465,827 - 60,431,256

CAUTIONARY NOTE

The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Payments to governments