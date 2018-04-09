ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC - RDS PLC Report on Payments to Governments - 2017

REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017
INTRODUCTION
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter refer to as "Shell") for the year 2017 as required under the UK's Report on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom
This Report is available for download from www.shell.com/payments
BASIS FOR PREPARATION - REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENTS FOR THE YEAR 2017
Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.
Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities over which Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.
Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments will not be artificially split but disclosed in full.
Government
Government includes any national, regional or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, which includes a national oil company.
Project
Payments are reported at project level except that payments that are not attributable to a specific project are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.
"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.
Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types.
Production entitlements
These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.
In certain contractual arrangement, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.
In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.
Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.
Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.
Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2017, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.
Bonuses
These are payments for Bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced or reached a milestone.
License fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licenses and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.
Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are of a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.
OTHER
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).
When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.
Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.
Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.
Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US Dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.
REPORT ON PAYMENTS TO GOVERNMENT 2017 [1]
|[1] This Report is not corrected for rounding. GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|COUNTRIES
|EUROPE
|Bulgaria
|-
|-
|-
|-
|155,239
|-
|155,239
|Denmark
|-
|195,328,114
|-
|-
|-
|-
|195,328,114
|Germany
|-
|-18,168,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-18,168,575
|Ireland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|714,370
|2,515,625
|3,229,995
|Italy
|-
|2,573,137
|30,071,516
|-
|-
|-
|32,644,653
|Norway
|2,646,006,154
|775,843,472
|-
|-
|3,727,565
|-
|3,425,577,190
|United Kingdom
|-
|87,957,190
|-
|-
|7,524,254
|-
|95,481,445
|ASIA
|Brunei Darussalam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,764,887
|-
|1,764,887
|China
|2,559,383
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,559,383
|India
|290,187,136
|25,775,793
|47,897,261
|7,500,000
|-
|-
|371,360,190
|Iraq
|3,360,492,884
|30,151,344
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,390,644,228
|Kazakhstan
|-
|214,004,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|214,004,779
|Malaysia
|3,232,280,895
|190,470,205
|695,311,115
|-
|35,000,000
|-
|4,153,062,216
|Oman
|-
|1,618,577,938
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,618,577,938
|Philippines
|396,989,625
|81,150,797
|-
|-
|-
|-
|478,140,422
|Qatar
|292,184,961
|446,408,467
|-
|-
|40,410,272
|-
|779,003,700
|Thailand
|-
|66,220,587
|91,670,335
|-
|-
|-
|157,890,922
|OCEANIA
|Australia
|-
|206,732,575
|115,507,731
|-
|17,346,366
|5,769,116
|345,355,788
|New Zealand
|-
|44,412,263
|34,840,002
|-
|149,768
|-
|79,402,033
|Africa
|Egypt
|-
|116,328,138
|-
|18,000,027
|-
|-
|134,328,164
|Gabon
|149,660,679
|-
|52,105,017
|-
|2,879,249
|7,396,504
|212,041,449
|Nigeria
|3,197,530,557
|765,526,389
|245,769,306
|-
|113,916,331
|-
|4,322,742,582
|Tunisia
|-
|118,146,825
|26,459,240
|-
|-
|-
|144,606,065
|NORTH AMERICA
|Canada
|-
|-148,710
|131,021,043
|-
|11,190,899
|-
|142,063,232
|USA
|-
|-97,903,729
|478,458,954
|-
|101,149,875
|-
|481,705,100
|SOUTH AMERICA
|Argentina
|-
|1,033,863
|11,900,805
|-
|518,468
|-
|13,453,136
|Bolivia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,615,764
|-
|1,615,764
|Brazil
|646,465
|-
|1,463,568,826
|102,465,331
|2,839,161
|-
|1,569,519,784
|Trinidad and Tobago
|30,315,077
|17,310,000
|4,340,353
|-
|8,465,827
|-
|60,431,256
|Total
|13,598,853,815
|4,887,730,860
|3,428,921,506
|127,965,358
|349,368,293
|15,681,245
|22,408,521,077
|BULGARIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY OF THE REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|155,239
|-
|155,239
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|155,239
|-
|155,239
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|SILISTAR
|-
|-
|-
|-
|155,239
|-
|155,239
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|155,239
|-
|155,239
|DENMARK
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|TAX AUTHORITIES
|-
|195,328,114
|-
|-
|-
|-
|195,328,114
|Total
|-
|195,328,114
|-
|-
|-
|-
|195,328,114
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK PIPELINES ApS
|-
|1,403,656
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,403,656
|SHELL OLIE-OG GASUDVINDING DANMARK B.V.
|-
|193,924,458
|-
|-
|-
|-
|193,924,458
|Total
|-
|195,328,114
|-
|-
|-
|-
|195,328,114
|GERMANY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|TAX AUTHORITIES HAMBURG
|-
|-18,168,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-18,168,575
|Total
|-
|-18,168,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-18,168,575
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH
|-
|-18,168,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-18,168,575
|Total
|-
|-18,168,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-18,168,575
|IRELAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|DEPARTMENT OF COMMUNICATIONS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|130,659
|-
|130,659
|MAYO COUNTY COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,515,625
|2,515,625
|COMMISSION FOR ENERGY REGULATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|583,711
|-
|583,711
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|714,370
|2,515,625
|3,229,995
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|CORRIB PROJECT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|714,370
|2,515,625
|3,229,995
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|714,370
|2,515,625
|3,229,995
|ITALY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|BASILICATA REGION (VDA)
|18,131,737
|18,131,737
|CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|516,144
|-
|-
|-
|516,144
|GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|221,205
|-
|-
|-
|221,205
|MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|221,205
|-
|-
|-
|221,205
|TESSORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|-
|2,573,137
|8,953,517
|-
|-
|-
|11,526,654
|VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|-
|-
|2,027,708
|-
|-
|-
|2,027,708
|Total
|-
|2,573,137
|30,071,516
|-
|-
|-
|32,644,653
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|ITALY UPSTREAM ASSET
|-
|-
|30,071,516
|-
|-
|-
|30,071,516
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL ITALIA E&P SpA
|-
|2,573,137
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,573,137
|Total
|-
|2,573,137
|30,071,516
|-
|-
|-
|32,644,653
|NORWAY
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|STATOIL ASA
|989,272,947 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|989,272,947
|OLJEDIREKTORATET
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,309,047
|-
|3,309,047
|DIREKTORATET FOR SAMFUNNSSIKKERHET
|-
|-
|-
|-
|418,518
|-
|418,518
|PETORO AS
|1,656,733,207 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,656,733,207
|SKATTE OG AVGIFTSREGNSKAP
|-
|773,686,372
|-
|-
|-
|-
|773,686,372
|SKATTEOPPKREVEREN I SOLA
|-
|2,157,099
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,157,099
|Total
|2,646,006,154
|775,843,472
|-
|-
|3,727,565
|-
|3,425,577,190
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|ORMEN LANGE AND DRAUGEN
|2,646,006,154 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|2,130,000
|-
|2,648,136,153
|NORWAY EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,427,433
|-
|1,427,433
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|A/S NORSKE SHELL
|-
|775,843,472
|-
|-
|170,132
|-
|776,013,604
|Total
|2,646,006,154
|775,843,472
|-
|-
|3,727,565
|-
|3,425,577,190
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 989,272,947 for 26,652 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,656,733,207 for 42,620 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,646,006,154 for 69,272 KBOE valued at market price
|UNITED KINGDOM
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY AND CLIMATE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,056,473
|-
|2,056,473
|OIL AND GAS AUTHORITY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|5,467,781
|-
|5,467,781
|HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
|-
|87,957,190
|-
|-
|-
|-
|87,957,190
|Total
|-
|87,957,190
|-
|-
|7,524,254
|-
|95,481,445
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|ONEGAS WEST
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,129,134
|-
|1,129,134
|UK OFFSHORE OPERATED
|-
|-5,040,137
|-
|-
|1,573,507
|-
|-3,466,630
|UK OFFSHORE NON-OPERATED
|-
|-
|-
|-
|287,439
|-
|287,439
|BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|-
|-95,927,626
|-
|-
|257,500
|-
|-95,670,126
|UK EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|972,561
|-
|972,561
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|-
|11,532,163
|-
|-
|3,304,114
|-
|14,836,276
|BG INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
|-
|57,767,778
|-
|-
|-
|-
|57,767,778
|BG INTERNATIONAL (CNS) LIMITED
|-
|33,411,992
|-
|-
|-
|-
|33,411,992
|BG GLOBAL ENERGY LIMITED
|-
|86,213,021
|-
|-
|-
|-
|86,213,021
|Total
|-
|87,957,190
|-
|-
|7,524,254
|-
|95,481,445
|BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|GOVERNMENT OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,464,887
|-
|1,464,887
|BRUNEI NATIONAL PETROLEUM COMPANY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|300,000
|-
|300,000
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,764,887
|-
|1,764,887
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BRUNEI OFFSHORE BLOCKS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,764,887
|-
|1,764,887
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,764,887
|-
|1,764,887
|CHINA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|CHINA NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|2,559,383 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,559,383
|Total
|2,559,383
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,559,383
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|CHANGBEI
|2,029,385 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,029,385
|JINQIU+FUSHUN+ZITONG
|529,999 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|529,999
|Total
|2,559,383
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,559,383
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,559,383 for 87 KBOE valued at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,029,385 for 67 KBOE valued at government selling price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 529,999 for 20 KBOE valued at government selling price
|INDIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORP. LTD.
|257,714,625 [A]
|-
|-
|7,500,000
|-
|-
|265,214,625
|PAY AND ACCOUNTS OFFICER, MINISTRY OF PETROLEUM AND NATURAL GAS
|32,472,510
|-
|38,006,132
|-
|-
|-
|70,478,643
|CENTRAL BOARD OF EXCISE AND CUSTOMS
|-
|-
|9,891,129
|-
|-
|-
|9,891,129
|INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
|-
|25,775,793
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25,775,793
|Total
|290,187,136
|25,775,793
|47,897,261
|7,500,000
|-
|-
|371,360,190
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|PANNA MUKTA
|290,187,136 [B]
|-
|47,897,261
|7,500,000
|-
|-
|345,584,397
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
|-
|25,775,793
|-
|-
|-
|-
|25,775,793
|Total
|290,187,136
|25,775,793
|47,897,261
|7,500,000
|-
|-
|371,360,190
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 257,714,625 for 6,187 KBOE valued at market price.
|IRAQ
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|SOUTH OIL COMPANY
|3,360,492,884 [A]
|30,151,344 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,390,644,228
|Total
|3,360,492,884
|30,151,344
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,390,644,228
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|MAJNOON
|3,360,492,884 [C]
|17,178,899 [D]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,377,671,783
|WEST QURNA
|-
|12,972,445 [E]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12,972,445
|Total
|3,360,492,884
|30,151,344
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,390,644,228
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 30,151,344 for 665 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,360,492,884 for 68,430 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 17,178,899 for 364 KBOE valued at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 12,972,445 for 302 KBOE valued at market price.
|KAZAKHSTAN
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
|-
|214,004,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|214,004,779
|Total
|-
|214,004,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|214,004,779
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|KARACHAGANAK
|-
|214,004,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|214,004,779
|Total
|-
|214,004,779
|-
|-
|-
|-
|214,004,779
|MALAYSIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
|1,909,083,412 [A]
|-
|45,433,382
|-
|35,000,000
|-
|1,989,516,794
|MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENT
|-
|-
|649,877,734 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|649,877,734
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN BHD (KL)
|1,323,197,484 [C]
|-760,491
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,322,436,993
|KETUA PENGARAH HASIL DALAM NEGERI
|-
|191,230,696
|-
|-
|-
|-
|191,230,696
|Total
|3,232,280,895
|190,470,205
|695,311,115
|-
|35,000,000
|-
|4,153,062,216
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 927,582,239 for 59,574 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 981,501,173 for 17,278 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 419,440,905 for 7,227 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 546,542,142 for 34,824 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 776,655,342 for 13,295 KBOE valued at market price.
|MALAYSIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
|1,353,884,905 [A]
|119,793,775
|372,351,270 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|1,846,029,950
|SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
|1,878,395,990 [C]
|61,890,567
|321,032,287 [D]
|-
|35,000,000
|-
|2,296,318,843
|SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED
|-
|5,907,495
|1,927,559
|-
|-
|-
|7,835,054
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
|-
|199,406
|-
|-
|-
|-
|199,406
|SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
|-
|331,832
|-
|-
|-
|-
|331,832
|SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
|-
|1,043,629
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,043,629
|SHELL SABAH SELATAN SDN. BHD.
|-
|1,037,355
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,037,355
|SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED
|-
|266,145
|-
|-
|-
|-
|266,145
|Total
|3,232,280,895
|190,470,205
|695,311,115
|-
|35,000,000
|-
|4,153,062,216
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,353,884,905 for 23,033 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 357,983,526 for 6,083 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,474,124,381 for 94,398 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 404,271,609 for 7,540 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 230,436,829 for 14,819 KBOE valued at fixed price and $ 61,457,379 for 1,144 KBOE valued at market price.
|OMAN
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|OMAN - MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|-
|1,618,577,938 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,618,577,938
|Total
|-
|1,618,577,938
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,618,577,938
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|-
|1,596,015,439
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,596,015,439
|MUKHAIZNA PSC
|-
|22,562,499 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|22,562,499
|Total
|-
|1,618,577,938
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,618,577,938
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 22,562,499 for 470 KBOE valued at government selling price.
|PHILIPPINES
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|PNOC EXPLORATION CORPORATION
|75,440,431
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75,440,431
|BUREAU OF INTERNAL REVENUE
|-
|81,150,797
|-
|-
|-
|-
|81,150,797
|DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY
|321,549,194
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|321,549,194
|Total
|396,989,625
|81,150,797
|-
|-
|-
|-
|478,140,422
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|SC 38 MALAMPAYA GAS
|396,989,625
|81,150,797
|-
|-
|-
|-
|478,140,422
|Total
|396,989,625
|81,150,797
|-
|-
|-
|-
|478,140,422
|QATAR
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|RAS LAFFAN INDUSTRIAL CITY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|40,410,272
|-
|40,410,272
|QATAR PETROLEUM
|292,184,961
|446,408,467
|-
|-
|-
|-
|738,593,428
|Total
|292,184,961
|446,408,467
|-
|-
|40,410,272
|-
|779,003,700
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|PEARL GTL
|292,184,961
|446,408,467
|-
|-
|40,410,272
|-
|779,003,700
|Total
|292,184,961
|446,408,467
|-
|-
|40,410,272
|-
|779,003,700
|THAILAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL FUELS
|-
|-
|61,965,776
|-
|-
|-
|61,965,776
|REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
|66,220,587
|-
|-
|-
|-
|66,220,587
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY
|-
|-
|29,704,559
|-
|-
|-
|29,704,559
|Total
|-
|66,220,587
|91,670,335
|-
|-
|-
|157,890,922
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BONGKOT
|-
|66,220,587
|91,670,335
|-
|-
|-
|157,890,922
|Total
|-
|66,220,587
|91,670,335
|-
|-
|-
|157,890,922
|AUSTRALIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY
|-
|-
|112,759,091
|-
|335,418
|-
|113,091,509
|AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|-
|206,732,575
|-
|-
|-
|-
|206,732,575
|BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|128,287
|-
|128,287
|WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|-
|-
|-
|-
|13,413,908
|5,769,116
|19,183,024
|OFFICE OF STATE REVENUE
|-
|-
|2,751,640
|-
|-
|-
|2,751,640
|DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,450,885
|-
|2,450,885
|DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND HERITAGE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,017,868
|-
|1,017,868
|Total
|-
|206,732,575
|115,507,731
|-
|17,346,366
|5,769,116
|345,355,788
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|PRELUDE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|114,511
|-
|114,511
|NORTH WEST SHELF
|-
|-
|112,756,091
|-
|-
|-
|112,756,091
|AUSTRALIA EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|220,907
|-
|220,907
|QGC PROJECT
|-
|-
|2,751,640
|-
|17,010,948
|5,769,116
|25,531,704
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
|-
|1,036,872
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,036,872
|SHELL ENERGY HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LIMITED
|-
|205,695,703
|-
|-
|-
|-
|205,695,703
|Total
|-
|206,732,575
|115,507,731
|-
|17,346,366
|5,769,116
|345,355,788
|NEW ZEALAND
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|MINISTRY OF BUSINESS, INNOVATION AND EMPLOYMENT
|-
|-
|34,840,002
|-
|149,768
|-
|34,989,770
|INLAND REVENUE DEPARTMENT
|-
|44,412,263
|-
|-
|-
|-
|44,412,263
|Total
|-
|44,412,263
|34,840,002
|-
|149,768
|-
|79,402,033
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|POHOKURA
|-
|-
|33,339,732
|-
|-
|-
|33,339,732
|MAUI
|-
|-
|1,500,270
|-
|-
|-
|1,500,270
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL NEW ZEALAND (2011) LIMITED
|-
|44,412,263
|-
|-
|149,768
|-
|44,562,031
|Total
|-
|44,412,263
|34,840,002
|-
|149,768
|-
|79,402,033
|EGYPT
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM COMPANY
|-
|116,328,138
|-
|18,000,027
|-
|-
|134,328,164
|Total
|-
|116,328,138
|-
|18,000,027
|-
|-
|134,328,164
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
|-
|3,233,480
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,233,480
|BADR EL-DIN (BED)
|-
|55,637,061
|-
|-
|-
|-
|55,637,061
|NORTH EAST ABU GHARADIG (NEAG)
|-
|15,883,091
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15,883,091
|OBAIYED
|-
|41,574,506
|-
|-
|-
|-
|41,574,506
|NORTH UMBARAKA
|-
|-
|-
|18,000,027
|-
|-
|18,000,027
|Total
|-
|116,328,138
|-
|18,000,027
|-
|-
|134,328,164
|GABON
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|TRESORIER PAY.GEN. DU GABON
|470,790
|-
|52,105,017
|-
|2,879,249
|-
|55,455,056
|GABON OIL COMPANY
|149,189,889 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|149,189,889
|COMMUNE DE GAMBA.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,396,504
|7,396,504
|Total
|149,660,679
|-
|52,105,017
|-
|2,879,249
|7,396,504
|212,041,449
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|GABON EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|118,468
|-
|118,468
|GABON NORTH EAST
|95,444,008 [B]
|-
|25,236,659
|-
|1,843,880
|-
|122,524,547
|GABON CENTRAL
|53,411,166 [C]
|-
|15,938,375
|-
|626,015
|-
|69,975,556
|GABON SOUTH
|805,505 [D]
|-
|10,929,983
|-
|290,886
|7,396,504
|19,422,877
|Total
|149,660,679
|-
|52,105,017
|-
|2,879,249
|7,396,504
|212,041,449
A] Includes payment in kind of $ 149,189,889 for 2,914 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 95,444,008 for 1,866 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 53,411,166 for 1,042 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 334,715 for 7 KBOE valued at market price.
|NIGERIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|3,197,530,557 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|3,197,530,557
|NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|79,675,241
|-
|79,675,241
|DEPARTMENT OF PETROLEUM RESOURCES
|-
|-
|245,769,306 [B]
|-
|34,241,090
|-
|280,010,396
|FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
|-
|765,526,389 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|765,526,389
|Total
|3,197,530,557
|765,526,389
|245,769,306
|-
|113,916,331
|-
|4,322,742,582
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 3,197,530,557 for 111,155 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 605,889,970 for 11,055 KBOE valued at market price.
|NIGERIA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|SPDC SHALLOW WATER
|273,747,172 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|273,747,172
|SPDC WEST
|577,527,685 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|577,527,685
|SPDC EAST
|1,413,062,569 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,413,062,569
|PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
|933,193,130 [D]
|415,978,890 [E]
|34,847,300 [F]
|-
|-
|-
|1,384,019,320
|PSC 1993 (OPL209)
|-
|189,911,080 [G]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|189,911,080
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
|-
|159,636,419
|210,922,006
|-
|113,916,331
|-
|484,474,756
|Total
|3,197,530,557
|765,526,389
|245,769,306
|-
|113,916,331
|-
|4,322,742,582
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 273,747,172 for 5,129 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 577,527,685 for 10,541 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 1,413,062,569 for 78,815 KBOE valued at market price.
[D] Includes payment in kind of $ 933,193,130 for 16,670 KBOE valued at market price.
[E] Includes payment in kind of $ 415,978,890 for 7,590 KBOE valued at market price.
[F] Includes payment in kind of $ 34,847,300 for 627 KBOE valued at market price.
[G] Includes payment in kind of $ 189,911,080 for 3,464 KBOE valued at market price.
|TUNISIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITES PETROLIERES
|-
|-
|7,428,428 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|7,428,428
|MONSIEUR LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
|-
|118,146,825
|19,030,812
|-
|-
|-
|137,177,637
|Total
|-
|118,146,825
|26,459,240
|-
|-
|-
|144,606,065
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
|-
|25,055,429
|6,575,929 [B]
|-
|-
|-
|31,631,358
|MISKAR CONCESSION
|-
|93,091,396
|19,883,311 [C]
|-
|-
|-
|112,974,708
|Total
|-
|118,146,825
|26,459,240
|-
|-
|-
|144,606,065
[A] Includes payment in kind of $ 7,428,428 for 200 KBOE valued at market price.
[B] Includes payment in kind of $ 5,353,995 for 142 KBOE valued at market price.
[C] Includes payment in kind of $ 2,074,433 for 58 KBOE valued at market price.
|CANADA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|-
|-148,710
|-
|-
|4,900,621
|-
|4,751,911
|RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|-
|-
|5,173,144
|-
|162,193
|-
|5,335,338
|CANADA-NOVA SCOTIA OFFSHORE PETROLEUM BOARD
|-
|-
|-
|-
|668,582
|-
|668,582
|GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|-
|-
|120,152,686
|-
|-
|-
|120,152,686
|MINISTRY OF EMPLOYMENT AND INVESTMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|796,557
|-
|796,557
|MINISTER OF FINANCE (BC)
|-
|-
|4,449,867
|-
|664,892
|-
|5,114,759
|ALBERTA PETROLEUM MARKETING COMMISSION
|-
|-
|1,245,345
|-
|-
|-
|1,245,345
|MUNICIPAL DISTRICT OF GREENVIEW
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,016,189
|-
|1,016,189
|MIKISEW CREE GOVERNMENT
|-
|-
|-
|-
|130,361
|-
|130,361
|MIKISEW CREE FIRST NATION TRUST
|-
|-
|-
|-
|814,755
|-
|814,755
|ROYAL TRUST CORPORATION OF CANADA - FORT MCKAY FIRST NATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,036,749
|-
|2,036,749
|Total
|-
|-148,710
|131,021,043
|-
|11,190,899
|-
|142,063,232
|CANADA PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|INSITU
|-
|-
|7,428,834
|-
|535,023
|-
|7,963,857
|SABLE DEEPWATER
|-
|-
|2,408,679
|-
|173,833
|-
|2,582,512
|GROUNDBIRCH
|-
|-
|4,449,867
|-
|1,350,509
|-
|5,800,376
|GREATER DEEP BASIN
|-
|-
|7,142,975
|-
|3,944,887
|-
|11,087,862
|FOOTHILLS
|-
|-
|7,415,552
|-
|594,957
|-
|8,010,510
|ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|-
|-
|102,175,135
|-
|3,555,231
|-
|105,730,367
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL CANADA LIMITED
|-
|-148,710
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-148,710
|SHELL CANADA ENERGY
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,036,458
|-
|1,036,458
|Total
|-
|-148,710
|131,021,043
|-
|11,190,899
|-
|142,063,232
|UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA)
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|-
|-124,780,064
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-124,780,064
|COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7,468,989
|-
|7,468,989
|PA DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ANDNATURAL RESOURCES
|-
|-
|149,234
|-
|-
|-
|149,234
|STATE OF TEXAS
|-
|27,399,389
|28,190,317
|-
|724,950
|-
|56,314,656
|TEXAS GENERAL LAND OFFICE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,070,266
|-
|2,070,266
|THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SYSTEM
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,765,668
|-
|1,765,668
|STATE OF LOUISIANA
|-
|-523,054
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-523,054
|DIRECTOR, DIVISION OF OIL AND GAS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|243,408
|-
|243,408
|OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|-
|-
|450,119,403
|-
|88,876,595
|-
|538,995,998
|Total
|-
|-97,903,729
|478,458,954
|-
|101,149,875
|-
|481,705,100
|UNITED STATES OF AMERICA (USA) PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|APPALACHIA
|-
|-
|149,234
|-
|7,468,989
|-
|7,618,222
|PERMIAN
|-
|27,399,389
|28,190,317
|-
|4,560,883
|-
|60,150,590
|NON-CORE ASSETS
|-
|-173,054
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-173,054
|ALASKA EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|-
|-
|243,408
|-
|243,408
|GOM (WEST)
|-
|-
|113,147,794
|-
|,
|-
|113,147,794
|GOM (CENTRAL)
|-
|-
|336,813,209
|-
|,
|-
|336,813,209
|GOM EXPLORATION
|-
|-
|158,400
|-
|88,876,595
|-
|89,034,995
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC.
|-
|-2,897,863
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-2,897,863
|SHELL ONSHORE VENTURES INC.
|-
|-1,826,280
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-1,826,280
|SWEPI LP
|-
|-20,015,047
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-20,015,047
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY
|-
|-350,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-350,000
|SHELL OFFSHORE INC.
|-
|-100,040,874
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-100,040,874
|Total
|-
|-97,903,729
|478,458,954
|-
|101,149,875
|-
|481,705,100
|ARGENTINA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUEN
|-
|-
|6,600,083
|-
|299,392
|-
|6,899,475
|GAS Y PETROLEO DEL NEUQUEN S.A.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|219,076
|-
|219,076
|PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|-
|-
|5,300,723
|-
|-
|-
|5,300,723
|AFIP DIRECCIÃ"N GENERAL IMPOSITIVA
|-
|1,033,863
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,033,863
|Total
|-
|1,033,863
|11,900,805
|-
|518,468
|-
|13,453,136
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|-
|-
|6,600,083
|-
|518,468
|-
|7,118,550
|ACAMBUCO
|-
|-
|5,300,723
|-
|-
|-
|5,300,723
|ENTITY LEVEL PAYMENT
|O & G DEVELOPMENTS LTD S.A.
|-
|1,033,863
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,033,863
|Total
|-
|1,033,863
|11,900,805
|-
|518,468
|-
|13,453,136
|BOLIVIA
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|NATIONAL OIL COMPANY OF BOLIVIA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,615,764
|-
|1,615,764
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,615,764
|-
|1,615,764
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|HUACARETA
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,064,999
|-
|1,064,999
|LA VERTIENTE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|550,764
|-
|550,764
|Total
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,615,764
|-
|1,615,764
|BRAZIL
GOVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|MINISTERIO DA FAZENDA
|-
|-
|1,463,568,826
|102,465,331
|2,839,161
|-
|1,568,873,319
|PRÉ-SAL PETRÃ"LEO SA
|646,465 [A]
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|646,465
|Total
|646,465
|-
|1,463,568,826
|102,465,331
|2,839,161
|-
|1,569,519,784
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|BC-10
|-
|-
|35,127,489
|-
|1,059,888
|-
|36,187,378
|BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA
|-
|-
|18,054,263
|-
|424,776
|-
|18,479,039
|BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|-
|-
|-
|83,975,347
|297,665
|-
|84,273,012
|BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11, BM-S-11A and Entorno de Sapinhoá
|-
|-
|1,410,197,441
|18,489,985
|-
|-
|1,428,687,426
|BARREIRINHAS
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,056,832
|-
|1,056,832
|LIBRA PSC
|646,465 [B]
|-
|189,633
|-
|-
|-
|836,098
|Total
|646,465
|-
|1,463,568,826
|102,465,331
|2,839,161
|-
|1,569,519,784
[A] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.
[B] Includes payments in kind of $ 646,465 for 12 KBOE valued at Market price.
|TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO
OVERNMENT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|GOVERNMENTS
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY AFFAIRS
|30,315,077
|17,310,000
|4,340,353
|-
|8,465,827
|-
|60,431,256
|Total
|30,315,077
|17,310,000
|4,340,353
|-
|8,465,827
|-
|60,431,256
|PROJECT REPORTS (IN USD)
|Production Entitlement
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|PROJECTS
|NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 (NCMA1)
|27,668,794
|17,310,000
|-
|-
|4,511,997
|-
|49,490,791
|BLOCK 6B
|1,221,574
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,221,574
|CENTRAL BLOCK
|-
|-
|4,340,353
|-
|599,176
|-
|4,939,528
|BLOCK 5A AND E
|1,424,709
|-
|-
|-
|1,330,218
|-
|2,754,927
|BLOCK 5C, 5D AND 6D
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2,024,436
|-
|2,024,436
|Total
|30,315,077
|17,310,000
|4,340,353
|-
|8,465,827
|-
|60,431,256
CAUTIONARY NOTE
The companies in which Royal Dutch Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell group" and "Royal Dutch Shell" are sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Royal Dutch Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries", and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to companies over which Royal Dutch Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. Entities and unincorporated arrangements over which Shell has joint control are generally referred to as "joint ventures" and "joint operations" respectively. Entities over which Shell has significant influence but neither control nor joint control are referred to as "associates". The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in a venture, partnership or company, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Payments to governments