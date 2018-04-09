

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - Nexeo Solutions, Inc. and BASF announced an agreement to sell and distribute specialty acrylic and methacrylic monomers in the United States and Canada. Nexeo Solutions will combine BASF's specialty acrylic and methacrylic monomers with its regional expertise to offer customers solutions.



'BASF's specialty acrylic monomers are highly complementary to both our existing customers and the markets that we serve,' said Joey Gullion, Vice President Specialty Chemicals at Nexeo Solutions.



Specialty monomers are used in many industries such as coatings, paper, adhesives, plastics, lubricants and the oilfield industry to enhance a polymer's performance in a targeted way.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX