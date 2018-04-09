For decades, gas has been sold to us as the energy carrier of the future. You might not want to hear it anymore, because the future never seems to start. But times will change as recent developments in Germany indicate, writes Berlin-based renewable energy consultant, Stephan Franz.It doesn't really look good for the hydrogen economy (at the moment). For decades, in numerous research projects and publications, hydrogen has been touted as the energy source of the future. The problem, it is often noted, is that the efficiency of hydrogen production is (just) too low. Typical efficiencies of electrolyzers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...