ITT Inc (NYSE: ITT) and its Aerospace Controls, Cannon and Enidine brands will showcase their comprehensive cabin and aircraft interior solutions portfolio at the Aircraft Interiors Expo, April 10-12, in Hamburg, Germany.

"Our vast portfolio of interconnect, motion, flow and environmental control solutions, enhance the passengers' in-flight experience, while improving aircraft performance for today's modern aircraft manufacturers," said Farrokh Batliwala, president of ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business. "We are continually expanding our product selection with new technologies designed to withstand the most demanding environments while meeting customer requirements for performance, quality and safety. We're excited to showcase our full line of innovative aircraft components at this year's Aircraft Interiors Expo."

With a combined 200 years of experience in aircraft component manufacturing, ITT's wide-ranging highly engineered, proven portfolio of aircraft technologies and solutions increase every aspect of flight safety and operations and enhance the passenger and crew experience.

Aerospace Controls provides innovative technologies such as environmental control systems, switches, actuators and fluid controls that offer the widest range of air, temperature, fuel, and water management in the aerospace industry.

Cannon is a global leader in highly engineered interconnect solutions designed to deliver reliability and performance for an improved passenger experience. From high bandwidth copper and fiber optic interconnects that support the growing demands of In-Flight Entertainment/Connectivity, to providing lightweight and space-saving connector solutions for cabin systems and avionics, we connect commercial aviation with high speed data, power and signal solutions.

Enidine's vast array of innovative products are made from light-weight plastics and aluminum materials to increase fuel efficiency, control noise and mitigate the effects of vibration in passenger and crew spaces, while improving motion control and decreasing maintenance and installation time for stowage bins, aircraft seats and component deployment systems.

ITT representatives will be available for meetings at Booth 6F60 throughout the show. For more information, please visit www.ittaerospace.com, www.ittcannon.com and www.enidine-aviation.com,

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2017 revenues of $2.6 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

About ITT's Connect and Control Technologies Business

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Cannon, Enidine, Compact, Veam, Aerospace Controls and BIW Connector Systems, the business serves customers in the aerospace, defense, infrastructure, energy, automation, transportation and industrial markets.

