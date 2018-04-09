Huangling to Redefine the Oriental Flower Town with Upgraded Experience

HUANGLING, China, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Huangling, one of China's most beautiful countryside villages, is marking the one-year anniversary of its Flower Town program by significantly upgrading the displays and offering new flower tours, talent contests and traditional Chinese opera performances throughout April to June.

Launched in April 2017, the Flower Town travel concept was the first of its kind in China and has attracted increased numbers of visitors to Huangling from both domestic and international markets - 200,000 travelers from around the world came to the village during the months of April and May in 2017, a 67 percent year-on-year increase.

In addition to its wonderous natural scenery, this year the village will introduce traditional Chinese opera to the Flower Town program, exemplifying its connection to China's rich history and traditions. Visitors can watch Huizhou opera, Huangmei opera and Shaoxing opera staged on ancient Tianjie Street. Projects such as Hui-style embroidery, paper umbrella making, DIY shaiqiu and traditional snack-making enable everyone to gain hands-on experience while learning about the village's cultural heritage.

"The Flower Town theme has not only been a huge success for us in terms of attracting new visitors, but it has brought all-new colorful vistas and cultural events to the village for our residents," said Wu Xiangyang, CEO of Wuyuan Rural Culture Development Co., Ltd. "Dressing the traditional homes and buildings of the village in marvelous seas of blossoms to create a stunning combination of the village's 580-year-long pastoral history with the natural ecology, signifying perpetual harmony between man and nature."

The Flower Town theme has been widely praised by visitors as a must-see attraction. While strolling in the ancient lanes and enjoying the spring breeze, travelers can witness unrivaled views of rapeseed flowersandpeach blossoms against the elegant backdrop of Hui-style buildings.

Huangling Flower Town has achieved great success in defining the oriental flower town as one that offers a profound cultural experience that distinguishes itfromones in Europe.

About Huangling

Located in Wuyuan County, Jiangxi Province, China, Huangling attracts visitors from all over the world. The quaint and elegant village has preserved and maintained its ancient Hui-style architecture and offers an authentic Chinese countryside travel experience.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/664105/Huangling.jpg