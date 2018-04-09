NHS England to Fund Endocuff Visionfor Cancer Screening Colonoscopies Bowel

AMSTERDAM, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Norgine B.V. today announced that its UK affiliate has received funding for ENDOCUFF VISION through the NHS Innovation Technology Payment 2018/19 (ITP) scheme. The NHS ITP Programme aims to support the NHS in adopting innovation by removing financial or procurement barriers to uptake of innovative products or technologies and is a competitive process.

ENDOCUFF VISIONis a single use device attached at the end of the colonoscope that gives an optimal view of the entire colon by retracting folds during withdrawal. ENDOCUFF VISION will be funded in colonoscopies conducted as part of the bowel cancer screening programme.

ENDOCUFF VISION

ENDOCUFF VISIONsignificantly improved adenoma detection rate and colorectal cancer detection during colonoscopy in bowel cancer screening patients.[i]

Colorectal canceris the 4th most commoncancer in the UK, accounting for 12% of all newcancercases. 1 in 14 men and 1 in 19 women will be diagnosed withbowel cancerduring their lifetime.[ii]

In the UK and Europe, ENDOCUFF VISION is available through Norgine and in other parts of the world the product is available through business partners. Norgine owns a majority stake of Arc Medical Design Ltd, the originator of ENDOCUFF VISION.

