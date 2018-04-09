Danalock V3 globally compatible smart lock enables service providers to offer single smart access and home security solution to customers around the world

Danalock, a leading provider of smart lock solutions for smart homes and businesses, announced today that its Danalock V3 is the first globally compatible, retrofit smart lock to be fully integrated into the Alarm.com interactive security platform, extending its ecosystem of connected devices for global customers. Danalock is the only retrofit door lock that supports the "profile cylinder" lock the predominant form factor used by 70 percent of the total global market assuring service providers with locations in different parts of the world that the Danalock V3 will fit all of their customers' doors.

As part of an Alarm.com-powered smart home security system, subscribers can see the status of door locks and control them remotely with Alarm.com's mobile app. Consequently, subscribers can securely and easily manage access to their property and provide unattended access for in-home deliveries, pet sitters, cleaning services, and the like. Alarm.com can instantly notify the property owner when a door is opened and send proactive reminders based on the owner's location to let them know if they have forgotten to lock their door.

Alarm.com's mobile apps also include Scenes, a convenient and easy way to manage multiple smart home devices simultaneously. For example, subscribers can secure their home with a single tap on the Away scene to trigger both the security system to arm and the door to lock. When they return, a tap on the Home scene can unlock the door and disarm the security system.

"We are committed to providing the best security and automation solutions possible and are pleased to add Danalock's high-quality retrofit door lock to our global offering," said Reed Grothe, Alarm.com's senior vice president of Global Business Development. "Danalock's retrofit smart lock with Z-Wave compatibility offers a global fit that will help us address the growing consumer demand for smart home technology in multiple international markets."

"Danalock is the only global retrofit lock to have met the high standards of Alarm.com's ecosystem," said Henning Overgaard, co-founder of the Danalock smart lock. "The Danalock V3 is the smartest, smallest, and strongest lock on the market. Our smart lock opens up additional market potential for Alarm.com to reach customers around the world, while also creating value-add opportunities for service providers who wish to use the door lock as an 'enabler' to offer a host of new services in smart homes and buildings."

The Danalock V3 smart lock offers best-in-class functionality, unmatched security and torque, ease of installation, and fast operation, which is critical to European and Asian markets. Measuring 60mm diameter and 49mm height, the lock's sleek, small design makes it aesthetically pleasing, and the versatile platform ensures maximum flexibility and complete interoperability with Internet and home automation systems. For global fit, Danalock includes country-specific adapters to ensure that it installs within 10 minutes out-of-the-box in all countries. It is also the only smart lock on the market with AES-256 security encryption.

Alarm.com's smarter home security solutions with integrated Danalock V3 will be broadly available through Alarm.com's network of authorized service providers in Europe, Latin America, Australia, and Asian countries where Alarm.com services are available.

For more information on the Danalock V3, visit https://danalock.com/danalock-v3.html.

About Danalock

Danalock is a leader in smart, secure access control solutions for residential and business. With more than 10 years' experience in the smart lock industry, Danalock now provides a full family of elegantly designed and secure smart lock products compatible with any standard door throughout the world and supports an unrivaled array of home automation protocols. With headquarters in Denmark, Danalock is the preferred partner for service providers, a variety of home delivery and cleaning services, and rental and hospitality companies all over the world. For more information, visit www.danalock.com or follow @Danalockdk.

