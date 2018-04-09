Pot Stocks Rebound, Then Give It All BackFor investors playing the marijuana market, everyone is watching for the industry-wide correction to abate and be replaced by a rally. If the rally is even half as good as the run-up to 2018, we're talking massive double-digit gains in the near future. The problem for pot stocks is in determining when that rally is going to take place.In the past week, major marijuana companies like Canopy Growth Corp (OTCMKTS:TWMJF, TSE:WEED), Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF, TSE:ACB), and Aphria Inc (OTCMKTS:APHQF, TSE:APH) rose by several percentage points each.APH stock and ACB stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...