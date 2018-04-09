Why a Trade War Is Good for Alibaba InvestorsWe could be on the verge of a major trade war with China that could involve as much as $100.0 billion in U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods (and vice versa). Of course, my view on trade wars is negative, but, for investors, it could translate into a mammoth buying opportunity in generational stocks, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA), which was trading at a record $206.20 in January.Many of you know that I have been firmly entrenched in the BABA bull camp since the $80.00 level, and here we are still up over 100%, despite the recent selling.Just like my.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...