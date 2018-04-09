Active-Investors: EX-Dividend Schedule: Raytheon Boosted its Dividend by 8.8%; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 10, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Raytheon Co. (NYSE: RTN) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 10, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 09, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on RTN:

Dividend Declared

On March 21, 2018, Raytheon's Board of Directors voted to increase the Company's annual dividend payout rate by 8.8% from $3.19 to $3.47 per share. The Board also authorized payment of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.8675 per outstanding share of common stock, to be paid on May 10, 2018, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 11, 2018.

Raytheon's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.60%, which is substantially higher than the average dividend yield of 1.19% for the Industrial Goods sector. The Company has raised dividend for fourteen consecutive years.

Dividend Insight

Raytheon has a dividend payout ratio of 35.9%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.36 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Raytheon is forecasted to report earnings of $11.18 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $3.47 per share.

Raytheon's operating cash flow from continuing operations for Q4 2017 and FY17 was $1.6 billion and $2.7 billion, respectively, after making the $1.0 billion pretax discretionary cash contribution to the company's pension plans. As of December 31, 2017, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.12 billion compared to $3.30 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's strong financial position indicates its ability to absorb any fluctuations in earnings and cash flow and to sustain the dividend distribution for a long period.

Recent Development for Raytheon

On March 28, 2018, the government of Poland signed an agreement to purchase Raytheon's combat proven Patriot™ from the US Army. The agreement, formally referred to as a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, paves the way for Poland's Patriot® force to rapidly reach Initial Operational Capability, and sets the stage for the US government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon and its industry partners.

Poland becomes the 7th NATO nation to rely on Raytheon's combat-proven Patriot® as foundation of its defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft, and drones. Patriot is the backbone of NATO and Europe's defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.

About Raytheon Co.

Raytheon, which has 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions with FY17 sales of $25 billion. With a history of innovation spanning 96 years, Raytheon provides state-of-the-art electronics, mission systems integration, C5ITM products and services, sensing, effects, and mission support for customers in more than 80 countries.

Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Raytheon's stock declined 1.59%, ending the trading session at $215.91.

Volume traded for the day: 1.75 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.72%; previous three-month period - up 13.58%; past twelve-month period - up 43.99%; and year-to-date - up 14.94%

After last Friday's close, Raytheon's market cap was at $62.53 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 28.69.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.61%.

The stock is part of the Industrial Goods sector, categorized under the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry.

