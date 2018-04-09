Active-Investors: Free Research Report as ONEOK's Quarterly Adjusted EBITDA Increased 15.54%

Stock Monitor: Clean Energy Fuels Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

ONEOK's total revenues reached $3.79 billion for Q4 FY17, up 42.86% from $2.66 billion in Q4 FY16. Of this, the Company's commodity sales advanced 50.51% y-o-y to $3.16 billion and services increased 13.82% to $629.77 million y-o-y in the quarter under review. Total reported revenue exceeded analysts' consensus estimates by $230 million.

ONEOK incurred $3.07 billion on cost of sales and fuel during Q4 FY17, up 52.06% from $2.02 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's operating income surged 20.7% to $397.84 million in the reported quarter from $329.60 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.

Net income attributable to ONEOK was $63.05 million for Q4 FY17 compared to $90.51 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting a decrease of 30.34%. The Company's diluted income per share also fell 62.79% to $0.16 in Q4 FY17 from $0.43 in Q4 FY16. This included one-time non-cash charges of $141.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, related to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The Company's adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $547.72 million in Q4 FY17, an increase of 15.54% from $474.06 million in Q4 FY16. Analysts expected an adjusted EPS of $0.52 for the reported quarter.

For the year ending December 31, 2017, ONEOK's total revenues were $12.17 billion, up 36.46% from $8.92 billion in FY16, primarily led by volume growth in natural gas and natural gas liquids segment. The Company's operating income advanced 7.41% to $1.38 billion y-o-y in FY17. Net income attributable to ONEOK for the reported year was $387.84 million, 10.17% higher than $352.04 in the previous year. The Company's diluted income per share fell 22.29% to $1.29 in FY17 from $1.66 in FY16. However, the Company's adjusted EBITDA rose 7.4% to $1.99 billion in the reported year from $1.85 billion in the previous year.

ONEOK's Segment Details

The Natural Gas Liquids segment's adjusted EBITDA was $309.4 million in Q4 2017, up 22% from $253.6 million in Q4 FY16 due to increased volume growth in the Williston and Permian basins and STACK and SCOOP areas. This segment had capital expenditures of $54.5 million in the reported quarter, an increase of 167.16% from previous year's same quarter.

During Q4 FY17, the Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $144.3 million, 13.98% higher than $126.6 million in Q4 FY16, mainly driven by higher fee-based earnings. This segment incurred capital expenditures of $98.5 million in the quarter under review, an increase of 16.29% y-o-y.

The Natural Gas Pipelines segment's adjusted EBITDA was $88.7 million for Q4 FY17, a decrease of 1.33% from $89.9 million in Q4 FY16. This segment spent $24.9 million on capital expenditures in the reported quarter, 1.22% higher than the year ago same quarter.

Cash Matters

ONEOK had cash and cash equivalents of $37.19 million as on December 31, 2017, 85.06% lower than $248.88 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt (excluding current maturities) advanced 2.17% to $8.09 billion at the end of Q4 FY17 from $7.92 billion at the end of Q4 FY16.

During the twelve months ending December 31, 2017, ONEOK's net cash flow from operating activities was $1.32 billion, 2.80% lower than $1.35 billion for the same period last year. The Company had a distributable cash flow of $366.01 million in FY17 compared to $318.25 million in FY16.

ONEOK distributed dividends of $829.41 million in FY17, an increase of 60.24% from $517.60 million in FY16. The Company incurred capital expenditures of $512.39 million in the reported year, 17.97% lower than $624.63 million in the previous year.

Outlook

ONEOK expects its 2018 net income to be in the range of $955 million to $1.16 billion and its adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $2.22 billion and $2.42 billion.

The Company raised its 2018 capital spending expectations to $1.95 billion to $2.3 billion compared to its previously announced range of $1.27 billion to $1.53 billion.

On February 14, 2018, ONEOK distributed dividends of $0.77 per share, or $3.08 per share, on an annualized basis, which represents an increase of 25% from 2017.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, ONEOK's stock fell 1.31%, ending the trading session at $56.69.

Volume traded for the day: 2.13 million shares.

Stock performance in the last three-month - up 0.87%; previous six-month period - up 0.69%; past twelve-month period - up 1.36%; and year-to-date - up 6.06%

After last Friday's close, ONEOK's market cap was at $22.75 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 58.32.

The stock has a dividend yield of 5.43%.

The stock is part of the Utilities sector, categorized under the Gas Utilities industry.

