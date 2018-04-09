

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck (MRK) announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 trial evaluating KEYTRUDA, the company's anti-PD-1 therapy, as monotherapy for the first-line treatment of locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer met its primary endpoint of overall survival. The company said the safety profile of KEYTRUDA in the trial was consistent with that observed in previously reported monotherapy studies involving patients with advanced NSCLC.



The trial will continue to evaluate progression-free survival, which is a secondary endpoint.



