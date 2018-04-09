Healthcare company Concepta plans to bump up its production rate after achieving ISO13485 certification for its manufacturing site in Doncaster. The ISO certification was seen by the firm as a "significant step-change" in its operations, allowing the company to utilise the automated production lines recently installed at its Doncaster facility to begin manufacturing its myLotus diagnostic tests. Concepta, primarily a developer of a proprietary product targeted at the mobile health market with a ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...