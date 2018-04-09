White label gaming software and services provider Nektan increased net revenues in its third trading quarter, despite a downturn in first-time depositors. The 44.8% year-on-year gain in Nektan's net gaming revenue to £5.1m was also an 8.2% gain on the preceding quarter. AIM-quoted Nektan saw the number of first-time depositors slip 5.4% year-on-year and 1.5% on the previous quarter to all 36,359 new users due to its "continued focus on the quality of the player and spend". The company generated ...

