Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Vale's Reported Quarterly Earnings Increased 50%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For Q4 FY17, Vale's total revenues reached $9.17 billion, a decline of 1.06% from $9.27 billion in Q4 FY16. Of the Company's total revenues, sales of ferrous minerals accounted for 73.07%; coal contributed 4.39%; base metals comprised of 21.82%; while the remaining 0.73% was sourced miscellaneously. Geographically, 14.26% of revenues were generated from South America; 59.7% from Asia; 6.96% from North America; 13.74% from Europe; 3.28% from the Middle-East; and 2.05% from the Rest of the World. The Company's total reported revenues surpassed analysts' estimates by $100 million.

During Q4 FY17, Vale's cost of goods sold was $5.79 billion compared to $5.1 billion in Q4 FY16. The Company's gross profit dipped 18.89% to $3.38 billion in the quarter under review from $4.16 billion in the year ago same quarter. The Company's gross margin fell 8.09% to 36.83% in Q4 FY17.

Vale's selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) advanced 7.35% to $146 million y-o-y, whereas its research and development (R&D) expenses decreased 7.14% to $104 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's operating profit was $2.48 billion in the reported quarter, 0.32% lower than $2.49 billion in the previous year's comparable quarter.

Vale's net earnings attributable to stockholders were $771 million in Q4 FY17, up 46.86% from $525 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's earnings per share (EPS) were $0.15 in Q4 FY17, an increase of 50% from $0.1 in Q4 FY16. The reported results included impairment and other results on non-current assets and losses in equity results in associates and joint ventures. The Company's underlying EPS were $0.36 on a fully diluted basis in the reported quarter, which was 30.77% lower than $0.52 in the previous year's corresponding quarter. This exceeded analysts' consensus forecasts by $0.07 per share. The Company had an adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $4.11 billion in Q4 FY17, 12.98% lower than $4.72 billion in FY16. This was higher than analysts' consensus forecasts of $3.87 billion.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Vale's total operating revenues were $33.97 billion, up 23.57% from $27.49 billion in FY16. The Company's gross profit advanced 31.38% to $12.93 billion y-o-y, while its operating profit increased 54.95% to $10.93 billion y-o-y in FY17. Vale's net earnings attributable to stockholders hiked 38.30% to $5.51 billion, or $1.06 per share, in FY17 from $3.98 billion, or $0.77 per share, in FY16. Vale's underlying EPS were $1.35 on a diluted basis in FY17, up 40.63% from $0.96 in FY16. The Company had an adjusted EBITDA of $15.34 billion in the reported year, which was around 28% higher than the previous year.

Segment Details

During Q4 2017, Vale's Ferrous Minerals segment's net revenues were $6.7 billion, almost 4.95% lower than the previous year's same quarter. The segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $3.32 billion in Q4 FY17, a decrease of 19.23% from $4.11 billion in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, Vale's Coal segment's net revenues advanced 6.91% to $402 million on a y-o-y basis. The segment's adjusted EBITDA were $66 million in the reported quarter compared to $156 million in the year ago corresponding quarter, reflecting a decrease of 57.69%.

During Q4 FY17, Vale's Base Metals segment's net revenues surged 13.64% to $2 billion on a y-o-y basis. The segment had an adjusted EBITDA of $782 million in Q4 FY17, up 44.01% from $543 million in Q4 FY16.

Vale's Other Products segment generated net revenues of $67 million in Q4 FY17, a y-o-y decrease of 18.29%. The segment had an adjusted loss before interest, depreciation, and taxes of $58 million in Q4 FY17 compared to $86 million in Q4 FY16.

Cash Matters

Vale had cash and cash equivalents of $4.33 billion as on December 31, 2017, 1.55% higher than $4.26 billion as on December 31, 2016. The Company's net debt was $18.14 billion at the end of FY17, a decrease of 27.55% from $25.04 billion at the end of FY16.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2017, Vale's net cash flow from operating activities was $3.68 billion, up 45.24% from $2.53 billion for the same period of last year.

The Company spent $978 million on purchases of property, plant, and equipment in Q4 FY17 compared to $1.31 billion in Q4 FY16.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Vale's stock declined 2.24%, ending the trading session at $12.66.

Volume traded for the day: 14.97 million shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 24.77%; past twelve-month period - up 41.73%; and year-to-date - up 4.68%

After last Friday's close, Vale's market cap was at $65.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 10.78.

The stock has a dividend yield of 2.21%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors