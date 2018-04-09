Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - FDA Granted New 510(k) Clearance to Sonoma Pharma's Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on Sonoma Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=SNOA as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 05, 2018, the Petaluma-based pharmaceutical Company announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a new 510(k) clearance to the Company's antimicrobial post-therapy gel. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Uses of Antimicrobial Post-Therapy Gel

The gel is intended for the management of post-non-ablative laser therapy procedures and post-microdermabrasion therapy as well for use following superficial chemical peels. It can also be used to relieve itch and pain from minor skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions and minor burns. This antimicrobial post-treatment gel is a promising new tool for all dermatologists and aesthetic clinicians who are looking to better manage medical procedures, post-procedure itch and pain associated with procedures including laser skin resurfacing, while promoting enhanced healing and protection against secondary infections.

News report suggest that post announcement of the news, shares of the Company surged in premarket trade.

FDA Approval Further Fortifies Sonoma's Portfolio of Innovative Antimicrobial Dermatology Products

Jim Schutz, Chief Executive Officer of Sonoma, stated that this approval is one in a series that further fortifies Sonoma's portfolio of innovative antimicrobial dermatology products.

Jim added that with continuing efforts working with the FDA to provide best-in-class products as alternatives to topical steroids and topical antibiotics, dermatologists should have increased confidence in the Company's growing product portfolio without concern for the troubling side effects found in dated treatments.

FDA Approved Expanded Indication for Alevicyn™ to Add Antimicrobial Language

In November 2017, the FDA approved an expanded claim for Sonoma's signature dermatology product, Alevicyn™ Dermal Spray, to include antimicrobial language and antimicrobial data against clinically relevant microorganisms. This important FDA milestone further validated Alevicyn's antimicrobial activity against clinically relevant microorganisms and provided additional on-label evidence of patient benefits. In December 2017, the FDA approved an expanded antimicrobial claim for Alevicyn™ SG Antipruritic Spray Gel, reflecting the product's widening clinical utility.

About Laser Skin Resurfacing

Laser skin resurfacing, also known as a laser peel, laser vaporization, and lasabrasion, can reduce facial wrinkles, scars, and blemishes. Newer laser technologies provide surgeons with a new level of control in laser surfacing, permitting extreme precision, especially in delicate areas. The laser beam used in laser resurfacing removes outer layer of skin, called the epidermis. It simultaneously heats the underlying skin, called the dermis. This action works to stimulate growth of new collagen fibers. As the treated area heals, the newly formed skin is smoother and firmer. Common side effects include redness of the skin, swelling of the treated area, itch, pain and moderate irritation similar to the feeling produced by a mild sunburn.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Petaluma, California, Sonoma Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to identifying, developing and commercializing unique, differentiated therapies to millions of patients living with chronic skin conditions.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Sonoma Pharma's stock fell 1.44%, ending the trading session at $4.10.

Volume traded for the day: 428.76 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 128.19 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.49%

After last Friday's close, Sonoma Pharma's market cap was at $26.20 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Drug Manufacturers - Other industry.

