Lulla Collection, Beautiful Women's Scarves and Kimonos, Launches E-Commerce Website

Lulla Collection Offers their Customers Beautiful and Unique Pieces of Wearable Art

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / The founders of Bindya New York launch Lulla Collection, a line of unique women's scarves, cover-ups and kimonos at an attainable price point.

As a company spokesperson noted, from women who are looking for a gorgeous new scarf for their own collection to those who are shopping for a comfortable kimono for their best friend or favorite relative, Lulla Collection is a one-stop shop.

"Lulla Collection features a wide selection of bright, textured, printed, sequined and embroidered scarves, there is truly something for everyone"

Their scarves, which are priced at around $24 retail, include details such as tassels, tie-dye, embroidering or sequins.

Lulla Collection offers a number of beautiful kimonos and swim cover-ups that are super soft to the touch and bring both comfort and style to every look.

Already a fan favorite - Floral Print Kimono is already creating a serious buzz with customers. The kimono and is priced at $28 features a soft rose, mustard, and lavender floral print against a beautiful cream colored fabric that is both feminine and bold.

About Lulla Collection:

Founded by Bindya Lulla, off the heels of growing her successful global brand Bindya New York - each style is truly a piece of art that is wearable for all. Lulla Collection allows women to express their unique style at an accessible price point. Inspired by the rich colors, fabrics and textures found all over the world Lulla Collection can be found on Amazon, Nordstrom Rack and online at https://www.lullacollection.com/. Follow them on Instagram @lullacollection.

