MetalNRG Plc - Marketing and Communications Update

9 April 2018

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG')

Marketing and Communications Update

MetalNRG plc (NEX:MNRG), the natural resource investing company quoted on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London, is pleased to provide a marketing and communications update for shareholders.

New Corporate Website

Following the Strategic Update announced on 23 February 2018 the Company is pleased to advise that a new Company website has been created which may be viewed through the following link www.metalnrg.com.

Twitter

Investors are invited to view the Company's Twitter feed @MetalNRGplc where links to Company announcements will be provided, together with useful articles and links in the areas of interest to the Company and its shareholders.

Investor Events

The Company is to undertake two investor events, further details of which, including registration links, are provided below:

ShareTalk - Thursday 19 April 2018

Commencing at 5.30pm ShareTalk is hosting an Investor evening at the Côte Brasserie - St Paul's, 26 Ludgate Hill, London EC4M 7DR.

MetalNRG plc Chief Executive Officer, Rolf Gerritsen, will undertake an investor presentation during which he will provide an update on progress toward the Company's strategic business objectives.

Investors can register through the following link: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/thor-mining-plc-metalnrg-plc-african-battery-metals-plc-legendary-investments-plc- HYPERLINK "https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/thor-mining-plc-metalnrg-plc-african-battery-metals-plc-legendary-investments-plc-tickets-44832242444"tickets-44832242444.

UK Investor Show - Saturday 21 April 2018

MetalNRG plc will have an exhibition stand UK Investor Show 2018 which takes place at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre in central London from 9am until 5pm on Saturday 21 April 2018.

Chief Executive Officer Rolf Gerritsen will also be undertaking a further investor presentation for event attendees.

Investors can register through the following link: https://www.ukinvestorshow.com/.

