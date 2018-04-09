Active-Investors: Blog Exposure - WABCO Extends Strategic Cooperation Deal with China's Leading Heavy Duty Truck Manufacturer Sinotruk

Stock Monitor: China Automotive Systems Post Earnings Reporting

Deal Details

Sinotruk will leverage WABCO's global capabilities to further support the latter's China and International market development.

Sinotruk will also adopt a wide range of WABCO's industry-leading technologies, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), Electronic Braking Systems (EBS), and Electronically Controlled Air Suspension Systems (ECAS).

WABCO's Industry-Leading Safety will Enable Sinotruk to Further Differentiate and Fortify its Market Leading Position

Dong Cai, President of Sinotruk, stated that WABCO's unrivalled global technology leadership in the commercial vehicle industry has provided a strong foundation for it to become a trusted strategic partner of Sinotruk for more than three decades. Sinotruk is delighted to extend its strategic cooperation to take advantage of WABCO's advanced driver assistance systems. Cai added that Sinotruk's focus is to continuously improve the sophistication of the technology and performance of its trucks to provide enhanced safety and efficiency for its fleet customers and their drivers. WABCO's industry-leading safety, efficiency, and connectivity solutions continue to deliver this technology advantage, enabling Sinotruk to further differentiate and fortify its market leading position.

Partnership to Ensure Sinotruk's Commercial Vehicles Manufactured in China are Equipped with Most Advanced Efficiency Technology

Sujie Yu, President of WABCO, Asia/Pacific and Business Leader, China, mentioned that this partnership will ensure that Sinotruk's commercial vehicles manufactured in China are equipped with the most advanced safety and efficiency technologies. Yu added that this agreement also demonstrates how WABCO continues to build on its three pillar strategy of technology leadership, globalization, and excellence in execution to sustain value creation for its customers.

More Than 30 Years of Close Cooperation

The cooperation between WABCO and Sinotruk dates back to 1983. In 2009, the two parties entered into a multi-year strategic cooperation agreement for WABCO to supply a broad range of products from traditional valves to sophisticated automated manual transmission systems. In 2017, Sinotruk delivered its first batch of 20 intelligent, connected trucks to customers equipped with WABCO's advanced safety and efficiency technologies, including Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), Automated Manual Transmission (AMT), among others.

WABCO Received Sinotruk 2017 Top Supplier and Quality Awards

On March 14, 2018, WABCO was recognized for its extraordinary performance by Sinotruk. WABCO received two 2017 awards for Top Supplier and for Quality. Sinotruk recognized supplier performance annually for quality, cost, delivery reliability, and service. WABCO stood out among other suppliers to win two awards for its unwavering commitment to premier quality, optimize cost, and seamless collaboration.

About WABCO Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1869, WABCO is a leading global supplier of technologies and services that improve the safety, efficiency, and connectivity of commercial vehicles. The Company continues to pioneer breakthrough innovations for advanced driver assistance, braking, stability control, suspension, transmission automation, and aerodynamics. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, WABCO has 13,000 employees in 40 countries.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, WABCO's stock fell 2.89%, ending the trading session at $129.12.

Volume traded for the day: 260.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 11.96%

After last Friday's close, WABCO's market cap was at $6.94 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 11.59.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Auto Parts industry.

