The "Infrastructure Construction Market in the United Kingdom: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics to 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UK infrastructure construction category has observed some fluctuations in the review period with a value of GBP19,662.11 million (US$26,522.18 million) in 2016 and declined at a rate of 16.83% over 2015. The market recorded a CARC of -1.34% from 2012 through 2016.

The report contains historic and forecast market data for the infrastructure construction market in United Kingdom, with a detailed breakdown of the data by construction activity (new construction, repair and maintenance, refurbishment and demolition) and by cost type (construction materials, construction equipment and construction services).

This report also contains overall values of the infrastructure construction segments such as Infrastructure construction market consists of a range of heavy infrastructure construction projects including, but not limited to, the construction of highways, bridges, tunnels, dams, dikes, subways, and other mass transit projects. This market includes three categories: rail infrastructure, road infrastructure, and other infrastructure projects. This research report provides up-to-date market size data for the period 2012-2016 and an illustrative forecast to 2021.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Overall Infrastructure Construction: Market Analysis

3 Infrastructure Construction Output: Analysis by Category

4 Rail Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

5 Road Infrastructure construction: Market Analysis

6 Other Infrastructure Projects construction: Market Analysis

