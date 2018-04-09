Pryvate Ltd. Joins Blockchain Revolution With Their Own ICO

LONDON, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

PVC isa Utility Token That Will Help Further Expand The Pryvate Ecosystem

Pryvate Ltd. the developers behind the PryvateNow app and specialists inindustry leadinge2e encryption services,are launching their own Initial Coin Offering (ICO).As the global necessity for encryption services grows in our current era of constant privacy-invasion scandals, so does the awareness and applications for blockchain technology. To take full advantage of thisopportunity, Pryvateaims to raise $20M with their ICO, funding that will enable additional, continuous growth for their technologies, as well as effective marketing for its products at a worldwide scale.

PryvateNow solves one of the most critical and ubiquitous problems confronting the world today: the myriad intrusions into personal and commercial communications. The unique, fully secure,industry leadingencryption platform keeps communications completely private and safe from malicious actors. The user-friendlyinterface, embedded also as anapp , implements thoroughly secure communications on instant messaging, voice, video and conference calls, and includes geo-blocking, encrypted email and file storage. This fantastic, tried and tested app has been in the marketplace for years and is widely used around the world, a fact that will be a huge advantage for the launch of PryvateCoin (PVC).

The PryvateCoin (PVC) token will be a critical component of the app: It will enable the implementation of a number of key functions within the Pryvate ecosystem, like the effective decentralization of many of its features and an equitable and transparent system of rewards. As Pryvate's CEO, Jonathan Parker-Bray puts it: "Pryvate is fully dedicated to the token model for our platform, and we look forward to the app becoming entirely tokenized and the incredible advantages that this move will offer our users."

Their goal of establishing an easy-to-use, cross-platform, multi-use utility that simultaneously provides invaluable services and grows PVC's value is remarkable. PVC aims at solving the crucial issue of crypto-hijacking with an incentive-based, fully-secure ecosystem ofindustry leadingencryption technologies, that will include a multi-sig enterprise wallet to be adopted by major exchanges including an in app cold storagefeature. The fully-secure ecosystem that the PVC token will allow to develop, is of vital importance to the world in which we live today: accessible, military-grade encryption thoroughly integrated intocommunications and cryptocurrency trading platforms is the elegant solution proposed by Pryvate Ltd.

About Pryvate Ltd:

Pryvate Ltd. is a Cayman Islands company specialising in providingindustry leadingencryption for both the public and private sectors, with a secure built in digital vault for hot and cold storage of cryptocurrency. Pryvate coin (PVC) is set to begin its token sale private phase on April, 9th.Further information can be viewed atwww.pryvatecoin.io

