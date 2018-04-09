Merz, a global leader in medical aesthetics, today announced the launch of Belotero Lips, with products specifically designed for lip enhancement and treatment of perioral lines. The line includes two hyaluronic acid (HA) dermal filler products that complement each other to deliver safe, effective and natural-looking cosmetic results.

Popularized by celebrities and social media influencers, the lip-filler market for female millennials is on the fast track to growth: lip beautification with hyaluronic acid fillers is currently among the most frequently requested procedures in aesthetic practices1. Designed to appeal to a broader and more youthful target audience, the new Belotero Lips campaign emphasizes the importance of individual beauty and emotions with the tagline "Showing off not just you but an enhanced version of you." Most importantly, Belotero Lips gives aesthetic physicians more creative power with two new products that can be tailored to meet every individual patient's needs and desires.

"A single product is often not versatile enough to deliver the natural, personalized result desired by lip patients," said Dr. Yannick Grosskreutz, Vice President and Head of Global Marketing for Merz. "With the launch of Belotero Lips Shape and Contour, Merz is proud to now offer physicians a unique complementary approach to lip enhancement."

Modern female consumers already know what it means to "get their lips done." As a result they have high expectations: results need to be natural, long-lasting and comfortable, and lip treatment is seen as a way to show off their own enhanced yet unique beauty. Just as lipstick and lipliner complement each other, Belotero Lips Shape and Belotero Lips Contour provide volume and definition for patient-specific, optimized results. Belotero Lips Shape is intended for lip augmentation and enhancing the upper and lower lip, while Belotero Lips Contour is designed to define the outline of the lip.

"Full, well-defined lips are a key signature of youth and beauty. That is why in my practice, I often see patients looking to enhance their smile and to address the signs of aging in this crucial area of the face," said Dr. Uliana Gout, Cosmetic Doctor and Founder of London Aesthetic Medicine, UK. "Belotero Lips is positioned for good tissue integration, delivery of high patient satisfaction and natural-looking results for all ages. Due to the extra versatility offered by the Belotero Lips concept, with products specifically designed for both shaping and contouring, this allows for a tailored lip treatment for our patients."

Lip augmentation using Belotero Lips Shape and Belotero Lips Contour was clinically assessed in a retrospective, multicenter study involving 146 patients.2 Observation period took place over 4 months, with assessment of handling and treatment results. For CPM-HAL2, the outcome with regard to naturalness and evenness after 2 weeks was assessed by the vast majority as very good (87%). This very good assessment was still maintained for 66.7% of patients after 4 months. The most common side effects observed following lip treatment with Beloterowere: swelling, tenderness, bruising, pain and redness. The majority of these side effects were mild and have also been observed in other lip enhancement clinical trials. Belotero Lips Shape and Belotero Lips Contour should only be administered by a physician or qualified healthcare professional.

Belotero Lips products are now available in select countries in Europe, with additional markets to be added later this year.

With approximately 3,000 employees and a direct presence in 28 countries, Merz is a global, family-owned medical aesthetics and neurotoxin company based in Frankfurt, Germany. Privately held for 110 years, the company is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, solid financial strength and continuous growth. In addition to its comprehensive portfolio of medical aesthetic products in the device, injectable and skincare categories, Merz also develops neurotoxin therapy to treat neurologically-induced movement disorders. In fiscal year 2016/17, Merz generated revenue of EUR 1,092.9 million. More information is available at www.merz.com.

