

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS) announced Monday it has licensed IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx, or AZD2693, to biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca (AZN) following advancement of the drug into development.



IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx is designed to inhibit an undisclosed target to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).



In conjunction with this milestone, AstraZeneca will pay a $30 million license fee to Ionis. AstraZeneca will be responsible for further development and commercialization of IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx.



As IONIS-AZ6-2.5-LRx advances in development, Ionis may also receive up to $300 million in additional development and regulatory milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties up to the low teens from sales of the drug.



This is the third drug to enter development under the strategic collaboration between Ionis and AstraZeneca to discover drugs to treat cardiovascular, renal and metabolic diseases.



