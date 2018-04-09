Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2018) - Cordoba Minerals Corp. (TSXV: CDB) (OTCQX: CDBMF) ("Cordoba" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Eugene "Gene" Schmidt as Cordoba's Vice President, Exploration. Mr. Schmidt will play a leading role in the Company's exploration and development activities at its copper and gold projects in Colombia. Mr. Schmidt has over 40 years' experience in international exploration and new project development with a specific focus in Latin America.

"Gene brings a wealth of experience ranging from grassroots exploration to mine operations and will provide additional leadership as we enter this exciting phase for Cordoba," said Mario Stifano, President and Chief Executive Officer. "He will help guide the Alacran Preliminary Economic Assessment and the potential expansion of mineral resources, and will lead our Colombian exploration teams as we look to unlock the value and identify new discoveries at San Matias and further afield in Colombia."

Mr. Schmidt has unparalleled experience spanning the full spectrum of mining companies, from working at industry leaders such as The Anaconda Company, Hecla Mining, and Southern Peru Copper, to more junior companies including El Tigre Silver and Dia Bras Exploration (now Sierra Metals). He has advanced projects and participated in significant discoveries throughout Latin America and the United States. Mr. Schmidt has also provided geological consulting services to Barrick Gold, Agnico Eagle, and Freeport-McMoRan.

Mr. Schmidt holds a Master of Science in Geological Engineering from the University of Arizona, a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin, and a Business degree from Whitworth University. He is a SME Registered Member, Registered Geologic Engineer (Washington State), a Senior SEG Fellow and lifetime SME and AIMMGM Member. Mr. Schmidt is also fluent in Spanish.

Mr. Schmidt has been issued 400,000 stock options in Cordoba exercisable at a price of $0.165 per share. The options will vest as to one third (1/3rd) on each of April 9, 2019, April 9, 2020 and April 9, 2021. The options expire on April 9, 2023.

About Cordoba Minerals

Cordoba Minerals Corp. is a Toronto-based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of copper and gold projects in Colombia. Cordoba is currently focused on its 100%-owned San Matias Copper-Gold Project, which includes the advanced-stage Alacran Deposit located in the Department of Cordoba. For further information, please visit www.cordobaminerals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE COMPANY

Mario Stifano, President and CEO

Cordoba Minerals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Evan Young, Director, Investor Relations

Email: eyoung@cordobamineralscorp.com

Phone: +1 (647) 808-2141

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.