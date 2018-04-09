Active-Investors: Wired News - JinkoSolar Supplies 754 MW of Modules for America's Largest Solar PV Plant in Mexico

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free research report on JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd (NYSE: JKS) ("JinkoSolar"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=JKS as the Company's latest news hit the wire. On April 05, 2018, the China-based leading solar panel maker, JinkoSolar, announced that it has supplied solar modules for America's largest solar PV plant in Mexico. The financial terms of the agreement remained undisclosed. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Terms of the Contract

According to the agreement, JinkoSolar has supplied high efficient solar modules to a European counterparty for its 754 MW solar PV plant in Mexico.

The facility is expected to begin operations during the second half of 2018 and generate over 1,700 GWh each year.

Agreement Further Strengthens JinkoSolar's Presence in the American Market

Commenting on the agreement, Gener Miao, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at JinkoSolar, stated that the Company is very pleased to join this significant project. Miao added that by providing high-quality products, not only does JinkoSolar contribute to the development of Mexico's clean energy, but it also further strengthens its presence in the American market.

JinkoSolar's One of the Largest Solar Panel Supply Deals in History

On March 30, 2018, the two global solar energy leaders, US-based NextEra Energy, Inc. and JinkoSolar announced one of the largest solar panel supply deals in history. As per the agreement, JinkoSolar would supply NextEra Energy with up to 2,750 megawatts of high-efficiency solar modules, roughly seven million solar panels over approximately four years. In conjunction with this agreement, JinkoSolar would also open its first US factory in Jacksonville, Florida, which is expected to create more than 200 direct jobs in Florida and support hundreds of additional local jobs in shipping and other related industries. Once fully operational, JinkoSolar's state-of-the-art factory in Jacksonville is expected to have the capacity to build 400 megawatts of solar modules annually, more than 1 million solar panels a year. Production is expected to begin later in 2018. JinkoSolar anticipated using the Port of Jacksonville for a large volume of importing and exporting activities.

JinkoSolar Named Energy Yield Simulation Winner

On April 03, 2018, the Company announced that it was named Energy Yield Simulation Winner - Polycrystalline Group at the 4th All Quality Matters Solar Congress hosted by TÜV Rhineland in Wuxi, China. Organized by TÜV Rheinland, a highly respected and objective PV research institute, the All Quality Matters Awards is one of the highest honors given in the solar industry.

About JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd

Founded in 2006, Jinko Solar is currently the world's leading manufacturer of solar panels by volume of sales. The Company has a production capacity for every manufacturing stage of the panels. JinkoSolar has over 12,000 employees across its 8 production facilities globally, and 16 overseas subsidiaries in Japan, Singapore, India, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Switzerland, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Australia, South Africa, and United Arab Emirates.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, JinkoSolar's stock declined 4.64%, ending the trading session at $19.11.

Volume traded for the day: 800.21 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 611.31 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 6.11%; and past twelve-month period - up 15.68%

After last Friday's close, JinkoSolar's market cap was at $706.69 million.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 27.62.

The stock is part of the Technology sector, categorized under the Semiconductor - Specialized industry.

SOURCE: Active-Investors