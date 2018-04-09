The "Effectively Managing Legal Risk and Preserving Reputation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Legal risk is just part of the jigsaw of risk and reward which business people have to manage. Once an organisation establishes a legal department there can be a tendency for business people to abdicate and the in-house lawyer confiscate the management of legal risk. Poor management of legal risk can impair the prosperity and growth of a business by an accumulation of ineptitude or the drama of a showstopper.
It is undeniable that an organisation will be more agile in today's demanding environment if it is:
- EQUIPPED with a good understanding of the legal implications of actions (or inactions) and the commitments entered into
- INVOLVING lawyers in the right things at the right time
A key feature of this seminar is the practical workshop on managing the multiple strands of risk regulatory, contractual and third party involved in a data breach
loss.
Agenda:
Day One:
- Introduction: Striking examples of legal risk- lessons for us all
- The top ten areas of legal risk in today's business environment early detection and precautionary measures
- The full picture of responsibility for regulatory compliance within your business
- Managing and identifying legal risk in your business What does legal risk mean to business people and to lawyers?
- PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Assessing legal risk in the context of key relationships
- Putting a compliance programme in place using competition as an example
- Collaborative management of legal risk
Day Two
- Putting business development on a sound footing
- PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Designing legal awareness programmes for sales and procurement teams
- Managing dispute resolution (including practical exercise)
- Managing legal costs as part of managing legal risk
- PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Responding to a data hack/breach
- The implications of getting it wrong with:
- Regulators
- Others adversely affected
- The importance of readiness
- Working together when business preservation is under threat
