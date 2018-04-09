The "Effectively Managing Legal Risk and Preserving Reputation" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Legal risk is just part of the jigsaw of risk and reward which business people have to manage. Once an organisation establishes a legal department there can be a tendency for business people to abdicate and the in-house lawyer confiscate the management of legal risk. Poor management of legal risk can impair the prosperity and growth of a business by an accumulation of ineptitude or the drama of a showstopper.

It is undeniable that an organisation will be more agile in today's demanding environment if it is:

EQUIPPED with a good understanding of the legal implications of actions (or inactions) and the commitments entered into

with a good understanding of the legal implications of actions (or inactions) and the commitments entered into INVOLVING lawyers in the right things at the right time

A key feature of this seminar is the practical workshop on managing the multiple strands of risk regulatory, contractual and third party involved in a data breach

loss.

Agenda:

Day One:

Introduction: Striking examples of legal risk- lessons for us all

The top ten areas of legal risk in today's business environment early detection and precautionary measures

The full picture of responsibility for regulatory compliance within your business

Managing and identifying legal risk in your business What does legal risk mean to business people and to lawyers?

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Assessing legal risk in the context of key relationships

Putting a compliance programme in place using competition as an example

Collaborative management of legal risk

Day Two

Putting business development on a sound footing

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Designing legal awareness programmes for sales and procurement teams

Managing dispute resolution (including practical exercise)

Managing legal costs as part of managing legal risk

PRACTICAL WORKSHOP Responding to a data hack/breach

The implications of getting it wrong with:

Regulators

Others adversely affected

The importance of readiness

Working together when business preservation is under threat

Speakers :

Mark Prebble



Richard Norman



Justin Weare



Adrian Phillips

Lawrence Brown

