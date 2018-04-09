This is a reminder of the previously communicated Enhancement to Volatility Guards (VG): IT - INET Nordic - Enhancement to Volatility Guards (16/18)



Based on MiFID II regulation, Nasdaq Nordic has decided to implement enhancements to the current Volatility Guards (VG).



Current functionality



A VG is a trading pause and resumption process designed to restore an orderly market in a single Order Book during continuous trading. The VGs will be utilized if a proposed Trade deviates too much in percentage from the latest paid price (Dynamic VG) or from the reference price, which is normally the day's opening price (Static VG).



When the Volatility Guard is triggered, Continuous Trading is halted followed by an auction period, after which the Order Book moves back to Continuous Trading. There will be no auction triggered if there is less than 240 seconds before the scheduled intraday auction and before the closing auction.



Enhanced functionality



VGs may be triggered up until the next scheduled event, hence the current restriction not to trigger them during the last 240 seconds before a state change will be removed.



A VG auction triggered close before a scheduled auction (e.g. closing auction), will uncross just before the start of the closing auction, hence it will be possible for one VG auction to be immediately followed by the start of the closing auction, without any continuous trading in-between.



Protocol specifications



There are no changes in protocol specifications due to this enhancement. INET protocol specifications are available at Nasdaq Nordic Technical Information web site.



Legal and Market Model



The INET Nordic Market Model will be updated, effective as of April 16, 2018.



Time Schedule



• INET Test (NTF), GCF TST4 - Currently in test



• INET Production - April 16, 2018



Testing access



Members can test out the new functionality in the INET Test (NTF)/GCF TST4 Test environments.



Support and configuration



For technical questions and configuration, please contact Nasdaq Cash Equity Operations:



Tel: +46 8 405 6410,



E-mail: operator@nasdaq.com





Best regards,



Nasdaq Nordic



Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq



Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm are respectively brand names for Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, Nasdaq Iceland hf. and Nasdaq Stockholm AB.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=672671