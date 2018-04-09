Tension Control Market Growth Steady at 4.65% CAGR to 2022

PUNE, India, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

ReportsnReports.com adds the tension control market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 891.4 million in 2017 to USD 1,118.8 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.65%, from 2017 to 2022.The increasing demand for automated tension control and the rising transition toward flexible printing and packaging from rigid packaging are driving the market across the world. High capital costs for installation is a major restraint for the tension control market.

Browse 67 Market Data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 114 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Tension Control Market by Type (Automated & Manual), Component (Load Cell, Controller, Diameter Sensor, Dancer Roller, Brake, Clutch), Application (Paper, Flexible Printing & Packaging, Metal & Foil, Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1433430-tension-control-market-by-type-automated-manual-component-load-cell-controller-diameter-sensor-dancer-roller-brake-clutch-application-paper-flexible-printing-packaging-metal-foil-others-and-re-st-to-2022.html .

Tension control market include Maxcess (US), Montalvo (US), Erhardt+Leimer (Germany), Nireco (Japan), Double E (US), FMS (Switzerland), and Re (Italy). New product launch is the most commonly adopted strategy by top players in the market from 2014 to 2017. It was followed by partnerships and expansions.

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the tension control market by module, type, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The manual segment is expected to dominate the tension control market during the forecast period. The presence of small-scale printing & packaging industry in developing economies such as China, India, and Indonesia is expected to drive the manual tension control segment because of low operational and installation costs associated with it. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest tension control market during the forecast period.

Key Target Audience:

Tension control companies

Packaging machinery manufacturers

Paper industries

Flexible printing & packaging companies

Engineering and procurement companies in the packaging sector

Government and research organizations

Investment banks

Consulting companies

Asia Pacific is the largest tension control market. The rapid growth in the flexible printing & packaging industry, especially in the food & beverages sector in Asia Pacific has created demand for the flexible packaging machinery, thereby boosting the demand for tension control in Asia Pacific. China, India, and Indonesia are expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period.

Major factor restraining growth of tension control market is the high initial cost required to set up and install tension control equipment, particularly automated tension control in the paper processing and flexible printing & packaging industries. The restraining factor is particularly prevalent in the Asia Pacific region, where small-scale packaging industry has a considerable share.

The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 51%, Tier 2- 30%, Tier 3- 19%

By Designation: C-Level- 31%, D-Level- 43%, Others- 26%

By Region: AsiaPacific-30%, Europe - 27%, North America - 22%, Middle East - 11%, South America - 6%, Africa -4%

