Korea is making good on an earlier promise, and now Japan has joined in. Both nations demand that the Trump Administration reverse the tariffs, or suffer an equivalent volume of retaliatory tariffs. Asian nations are not taking President Trump's 30% tariffs on imported solar cells and modules lying down. Only one day after the tariffs were announced in late January, Korean trade authorities pledged to file a petition through the World Trade Organization (WTO) to ensure that the nation could "protect its national interests", particularly as relates to the more than $1 billion in solar cells and ...

