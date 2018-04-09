GKN PLC - Rule 2.9 Announcement

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

9 April 2018

GKN plc ("GKN' or the "Company')

Rule 2.9 Announcement

In accordance with Rule 2.9 of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers, GKN confirms that as at the date of this announcement, it has 1,726,103,630 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in issue and admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. GKN holds 7,201,354 ordinary shares in treasury. Accordingly, the total number of voting rights in GKN is 1,718,902,276 . The International Securities Identification Number ("ISIN') for GKN's ordinary shares is GB0030646508.

GKN has a Sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR') facility in the United States with ISIN US3617556069, with each ADR representing one GKN ordinary share of 10 pence each in the issued share capital of the Company. GKN's ADRs are traded on the US over-the-counter market under the symbol 'GKNLY'.

Contacts:

GKN plc

Kerry Watson, Company Secretary

Tel: + 44 (0)1527 517715