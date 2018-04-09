The "Drafting and Negotiating International Agency and Distribution Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day interactive course is targeted at those who draft, negotiate and advise on international commercial agreements, and cross-border transactions. This course reviews the sale of goods, the appointment of distributors and agents, as well as the licensing of intellectual property rights within the context of an international contract.

This intensive and interactive training programme will develop your skills to:

Be aware of the legal and commercial considerations for a successful international deal

Who Should Attend:

Those with little or no experience of cross-border commercial agreements including:

Solicitors

In-house counsel

Trainee solicitors

Attorneys

Lawyers

Commercial and contract managers

Directors

Sales personnel

Operational managers

Business development managers

Agenda:

Day one of this seminar will provide delegates with a comprehensive overview of the main international legal instruments governing international contracts, the sale of goods, trade terms, documentary sale and letter of credit. Moreover cross-jurisdictional concerns will be explored generally and, in particular, the allocation of jurisdiction, choice of law, and the recognition and enforcement of judgments. We will look at the new Brussels Regulation (in force from 2015), the Hague Convention 2005 (in force from 2015), Incoterms 2010, and the UCP 600 (Uniform Customs and Practice for Documentary Credits).

Day two of this seminar will provide delegates with the requisite knowledge, and skills that they need to negotiate, and draft international commercial deals generally, and specifically sales, distribution and agency agreements.

Speaker:

Michala Meiselles

Solicitor, Law Lecturer Author

Falconbury Ltd

