AIM-quoted upstream company Sound Energy completed the divestment of its Italian subsidiary to Coro Energy on Monday morning after its shareholders were issued with their pro-rata entitlement to the consideration payable. The Moroccan focused power group offloaded Sound Energy Holdings Italy to Coro for 185.9m shares in the group and a 5% royalty on all revenue derived from the exploration licence DR74AP, also known as Laura. As a result of the divestment, the Coro consideration shares ...

