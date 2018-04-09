AIM-quoted near-patient molecular diagnostics company Genedrive has appointed Tom Lindsay as a non-executive director, effective immediately. Lindsay, a 35 year veteran of the diagnostics sector, who had most recently worked for Alere, where he held roles such as president of Africa, president of commercial operations for Africa, and business development director for Africa before retiring in 2017, led the introduction and successful commercialisation of a number of key HIV screening and HIV ...

