

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade gap narrowed in February from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



The trade deficit fell to EUR 156.5 million in February from EUR 169.5 million in the corresponding month last year. In January, the shortfall was EUR 129.5 million.



Exports surged 11.6 percent year-over-year in February and imports rose by 8.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, exports decreased 2.7 percent, while imports edged up by 0.1 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX