Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Blue Buffalo's Quarterly Sales Jumped 14.2%; Adjusted EPS Surged 51.4%

Stock Monitor: Cal-Maine Foods Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 09, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: BUFF). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BUFF. Blue Buffalo Pet Products reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 23, 2018. The Pet Food Company reported better than expected results and announced merger agreement with General Mills. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM), which also belongs to the Consumer Goods sector as the Company Blue Buffalo Pet Products. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=CALM

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Blue Buffalo Pet Products most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=BUFF

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Blue Buffalo's net sales rose 14.2% to $337.0 million compared to net sales of $295.1 million, driven primarily by volume growth. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates by $18.3 million.

During Q4 2017, Blue Buffalo's net sales of Dry Foods increased 10.8% on a y-o-y basis to $265.9 million while net sales of Wet Foods, Treats, and Other Products surged 28.9% to $71.1 million.

For Q4 2017, Blue Buffalo's gross profit grew 15.1%, to $151.9 million and gross margin was 45.1%, up 40 basis points compared to 44.7% in Q4 2016. The increase in gross margin was driven primarily by favorable product mix and supply chain efficiencies, which were partially offset by higher distribution costs. The Company's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 4.4% to $75.0 million. Adjusted SG&A, which excluded litigation expenses and costs incurred in preparing for Blue Buffalo's public offerings, increased 6.5% on a y-o-y basis, primarily due to the Company's ongoing investment in advertising and marketing.

Blue Buffalo's net income totaled $53.6 million, or $0.27 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $34.8 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted net income, excluding litigation expenses and costs incurred in preparing for Blue Buffalo's public offerings, rose 50.2% to $53.5 million in the reported quarter compared to $35.6 million in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The Company's adjusted earnings per diluted share soared 51.4% to $0.27 for Q4 2017 compared to $0.18 in Q4 2016, and came in ahead of Wall Street's estimates of $0.25 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2017, Blue Buffalo's net sales advanced 10.9% to $1.28 billion compared to $1.15 billion in FY16, primarily driven by volume growth.

For FY17, Blue Buffalo's net income totaled $193.5 million, or $0.97 per diluted share, compared to $130.2 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's adjusted net income came at $194.8 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, compared to $156.8 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, in FY16.

Impact of Tax Reform

Blue Buffalo's net income for Q4 2016 and FY17 increased by $5.4 million, due to the remeasurement of deferred taxes in connection with the reduction in the corporate statutory income tax rate from 35% to 21, due to the enactment of The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which was signed into law on December 22, 2017.

Cash Matters

During FY17, Blue Buffalo's net cash provided by operating activities was $193.9 million compared to $127.2 million in FY16. The Company's cash and cash equivalents were $282.2 million as of December 31, 2017, compared to $292.7 million as of December 31, 2016.

Merger Agreement with General Mills

In a separate press release issued on February 23, 2018, Blue Buffalo announced that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with General Mills, under which General Mills, will acquire Blue Buffalo for $40.00 per common share, in cash, or an enterprise value of approximately $8.0 billion. In light of this announcement, Blue Buffalo did not update financial guidance and also did not hold its investor conference call.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, Blue Buffalo Pet Products' stock was marginally down 0.03%, ending the trading session at $39.92.

Volume traded for the day: 3.69 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 3.10 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 0.08%; previous three-month period - up 22.45%; past twelve-month period - up 71.40%; and year-to-date - up 21.74%

After last Friday's close, Blue Buffalo Pet Products' market cap was at $7.80 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 39.88.

The stock is part of the Consumer Goods sector, categorized under the Food - Major Diversified industry.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors