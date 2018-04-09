Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: AtriCure's Quarterly Revenues Jumped 11.9%; Net Loss Narrowed

Stock Monitor: Akers Biosciences Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, AtriCure's revenues advanced 11.9% to $46.06 million compared to $41.16 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers beat analysts' estimates by $0.13 million.

During Q4 2017, AtriCure's gross profit was $32.7 million compared to $28.9 million in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter gross margin increased to 71.0% compared to 70.2% in the prior year's same quarter. AtriCure's operating expenses decreased 4.8% to $34.8 million on a y-o-y basis in Q4 2017, driven primarily by a decrease in research and development (R&D) project-related expenses.

For Q4 2017, AtriCure's loss from operations was $2.1 million compared to $7.7 million in Q4 2016. The Company's adjusted loss before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) was $0.3 million for the reported quarter and $1.4 million for the prior year's comparable quarter.

AtriCure reported a net loss of $2.58 million, or $0.08 loss per share, in Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $8.63 million, or $0.27 loss per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company recorded a $4.1 million non-cash credit to operating expenses in the reported quarter related to a change in a contingent consideration liability. Without this credit, the Company's loss per share would have been approximately $0.20 in Q4 2017. AtriCure's earnings numbers were better than Wall Street's estimates for a loss of $0.21 per share.

For the full year FY17, AtriCure's revenues advanced 12.6% to $174.72 million compared to $155.41 million in FY16.

AtriCure reported a net loss of $26.89 million, or $0.83 loss per diluted share, in FY17 compared to a net loss of $33.34 million, or $1.05 loss per diluted share, in FY16.

Segment Results

During Q4 2017, AtriCure's US revenues increased 10.8% to $36.2 million on a y-o-y basis, driven by increased sales of ablation-related open-heart products and AtriClip® products. The Company's revenues from open-chest ablation-related products in the US increased to $16.7 million, representing a growth of 14% compared to the year ago corresponding period, while US sales of ablation products used in minimally invasive procedures were down 6% to $8.4 million on a y-o-y basis, because of reduced volumes from several key legacy customers. The US sales of the AtriClip system were $10.6 million during Q4 2017 compared to $8.4 million in Q4 2016, reflecting an increase of 27%.

For Q4 2017, AtriCure's International revenues were $9.87 million, representing an increase of 16.3% compared to $8.49 million in Q4 2016.

Cash Matters

AtriCure ended FY17 with approximately $34.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, the Company's net cash used in operating activities was $8.94 million compared to $15.12 million in the previous year.

Financial Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2018, AtriCure's management is projecting revenues to be in the range of approximately $190 million to $196 million. The Company is estimating adjusted EBITDA to be positive for FY18.

AtriCure is expecting gross margin to be approximately 72.5% to 73.5% for FY18, with the bottom-end of this range representing a slight increase on a y-o-y basis. On a long-term basis, the Company is targeting gross margins of 75%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 06, 2018 - At Friday's closing bell, AtriCure's stock was slightly down 0.65%, ending the trading session at $19.93.

Volume traded for the day: 193.45 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 2.47%; previous three-month period - up 8.37%; past twelve-month period - up 7.50%; and year-to-date - up 9.27%

After last Friday's close, AtriCure's market cap was at $670.45 million.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry.

