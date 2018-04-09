Investorideas.com: CEO of Gopher Protocol, Inc. Talks About Growth Plans for IoT and AI Company

POINT ROBERTS, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Investorideas.com (www.investorideas.com), a global news source covering technology, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things ( IoT) issues an exclusive podcast interview with the CEO of Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH).

Gopher Protocol, Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) plans to capitalize its ambitious growth plans by learning from big players in the Internet of Things (IoT) space and emulating their consumer experience, according to company CEO, Greg Bauer.

"They're making it easier and easier every day for the way they set what products people touch, and we share that vision," he said, "the vision of where adaptability comes from and the ease and convenience of use of products."

Bauer said that though big IoT companies often appear seamless, one can perceive their inner workings and apply those lessons.

"When you look at modeling after somebody you look at Amazon (Quote), Google (Quote) (Quote); large companies like that. You don't necessarily see acquisitions that they're doing or M&A activity making sense," he said. "Sometimes you have to read between those lines. But at first glance, it always seems to me that they're enabling consumers to consume products much easier."

Bauer also talked about Gopher Protocol Inc.'s emphasis on positioning and they're allowing patents to be licensed to other companies.

"We ended up with a lot of intellectual property that we came up with over the development of our product set that looks like they will address many spaces," he said. "Positioning is obviously a big concern of ours and corrective avoidance - so we've leveraged our intellectual patents and properties to be licensed to other companies in the same space."

"As an internet of things company, our goal is really to shape the integrated circuitry devices and be able to look at the future and how that integrates into a lot of different products."

Investorideas.com has created a directory of publicly traded AI, IoT stocks for investors following the sector. To learn more visit: http://www.investorideas.com/membership/

About Gopher Protocol Inc.

Gopher Protocol Inc. (OTCQB: GOPH) (http://gopherprotocol.com/) is a development-stage company which consider itself Native IoT creator, developing Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence enabled mobile technology. The Company has a portfolio of Intellectual Property that when commercialized will include smart microchips, mobile application software and supporting cloud software. The system contemplates the creation of a global network. Gopher believes this will be the first system that is developed using artificial intelligence based analysis engine. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology that can be installed in any mobile device worldwide, Gopher envisions an internal, private network between all enabled mobile devices providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management/sharing and enhanced mobile features.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

