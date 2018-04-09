Navitas Systems Announces Aftermarket Sales Agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Starlifter® Lithium Forklift Batteries Are Now Available Through Hyster® and Yale® Dealer Network

WOODBRIDGE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / April 9, 2018 / Navitas Systems LLC (www.navitassys.com), a leading provider of lithium energy storage products for commercial, industrial and government/military customers, announced today that they have signed an aftermarket sales agreement with Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. to sell Starlifter® lithium-ion forklift batteries through authorized Hyster® and Yale® dealers.

"We reviewed a number of lithium battery vendors, visited their sites, and tested their products," said Sarah McLawhorn, Director Aftermarket Solutions for Hyster-Yale Group. "Based on all of the assessments, we picked Navitas Systems and its Starlifter series to be the inaugural company in our Aftermarket lithium-ion battery program"

"We're very pleased that Hyster-Yale Group selected Navitas and our Starlifter lithium battery to be first for this important sales channel program," said Samer ElShafei, Director of Commercial Product and Business Development of Navitas Systems. "We have been the leader in bringing the benefits of lithium batteries to the lift truck industry. With this agreement, Starlifter will be easily accessible via one of the strongest material handling dealer networks in the industry."

The Starlifter lithium batteries have full communications integration with Hyster® and Yale® electric sit-down model lift trucks. The plug-and-play configuration allows a lithium battery to integrate seamlessly into the truck, retaining full functionality of the battery state of charge indicator and low battery warning system. "Starlifter is an intelligent battery. Onboard electronics measure the state of charge and state of health of the battery on a moment-by-moment basis," said Steven LaFevers, Vice President of Hyster-Yale Group advanced power solutions group. "One of Starlifter's many features is a communications port that interfaces with our CANbus to automatically convey battery information. This helps retain the truck's low battery warning system (lift interrupt) when the battery requires charging and enables a controlled truck shut down when required by the battery," continues LaFevers.

Starlifter deployments are found in some of the top Fortune 500 firms spanning food manufacturing distribution, 3PL, consumer packaged goods, military, and automotive industries. Through numerous independent side-by-side trials, Starlifters clearly differentiate themselves from other lithium battery alternatives in reliability, longevity, safety, and performance.

Navitas Systems will be showcasing the Starlifter family of UL-Recognized lithium batteries this week at the lift truck industry's premier event, the MODEX Show, Booth B-4868. Starlifter is the only commercially available lithium battery in the material handling industry which features UL-Recognition across its full line of 24, 36, and 48 volt batteries spanning all lift truck classes 1 through 3. Further details on the conference can be found at www.MODEXSHOW.com.

About Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale ® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale Group include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel-cell stacks and related systems, on-site hydrogen production and dispensing systems, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables under the Bolzoni Auramo and Meyer brand names. Hyster-Yale Group, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. and its subsidiaries, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, employ approximately 6,700 people worldwide.

About Navitas Systems, LLC

Navitas Systems is a leader in integrated design, technology development, and manufacturing of innovative energy-enabled system solutions and energy storage products for commercial, industrial and government agency customers. Navitas Systems products range from customized energy storage solutions for motive, idle-reduction, and defense-related applications, along with custom renewable energy integrated power systems, to standard products like lithium based lead-acid replacement batteries. Our ruggedized lithium energy storage products are the perfect choice for any high-performance multi-cell battery application that requires lower weight, reduced volume, massively increased cycle life, higher efficiency, and environmental durability.

Navitas is headquartered in a state-of-the-art 100,000 square foot facility in Woodridge, Illinois. In 2012, the company acquired the Government Solutions Group of lithium battery manufacturer A123 Systems. With this acquired advanced battery group located in a 50,000 square foot R&D, Engineering, & Manufacturing Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, along with strong local and offshore partners and solid financial stability, Navitas is well positioned to continue serving the energy products and power electronics needs of major worldwide customers.

From advanced R&D, safe/high energy cell design, in-house electronics manufacturing and cable assemblies, to sophisticated battery pack assembly, Navitas Systems is your one-stop shop for comprehensive energy and power electronics solutions. For more information on how to partner with Navitas Systems please contact Monica Futrell via email at mfutrell@navitassys.com or call her at 630-755-7925. For more information on Navitas Systems please visit www.navitassys.com.

SOURCE: Navitas Systems