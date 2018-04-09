PetVivo Holdings Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2018 on April 25 at 11:30 AM Pacific time in Las Vegas, NV

(All Press Releases Will Be Available for Viewing on Facebook or the Web at www.petvivo.com )

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets and pet therapeutics. PetVivo is leveraging investments made in the human medical device industry to commercialize therapeutics for pets in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals. PetVivo will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase at 11:30 am (PST) on Wednesday, April 25, 2018 and will conduct 1on1 meetings on April 26, 2018.

The conference will be held April 24-26, 2018 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, NV - 3667 S Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109. For those interested in meeting with management/company/company contact, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market.

PetVivo's strategy is to commercialize proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for the companion animal market. The company's product pipeline includes seventeen animal and human therapeutics. A portfolio of twenty patents protects the company's products, production processes and biomaterials. PetVivo's lead product, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis in dogs, is scheduled for launch later this year.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known/influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please send an email to rkraft@snnwire.com or call (424) 227-9018.

