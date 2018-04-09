CP Kelco Adds Four Non-GMO Project Verified Gellan Gums to Portfolio

ATLANTA, April 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CP Kelco (http://www.cpkelco.com/), a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today that four additional KELCOGEL Gellan Gum (https://www.cpkelco.com/products/gellan-gum/) products are Non-GMO Project (NGP) verified. NGP is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building and protecting a non-GMO food supply in North America.

Since the company's discovery of gellan gum, CP Kelco has evolved its product line to meet global market needs, including consumers' demand for non-GMO options. CP Kelco now offers 13 NGP-verified gellan gum products in its comprehensive portfolio:

KELCOGEL HA-B [E]

KELCOGEL LT 100 [E]

KELCOGEL LT 100-P [E]

KELCOGEL [E]

KELCOGEL APL-B [E]

KELCOGEL APM-B [E]

KELCOGEL CG-HA [E]

KELCOGEL CG-LA [E]

KELCOGEL F [E]

KELCOGEL HF-B [E]

KELCOGEL HM-B [E]

KELCOGEL HM-PURE [E]

KELCOGEL HS-B [E]

These high-quality gellan gums provide protein protection, texture, gelling properties and particle suspension in a variety of applications, including but not limited to fruit juice beverages, alternative dairy beverages (i.e., soy, almond), flavored milks, acidified protein drinks, ambient yogurt drinks, sauces and personal care.

For the most up-to-date list of CP Kelco NGP verified products, visit the Non-GMO Project website (https://www.nongmoproject.org/find-non-gmo/verified-products/results/?brandId=9952). To learn more about these products and how to develop or improve formulations, send an email to solutions@cpkelco.com (mailto:solutions@cpkelco.com) or visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ (http://www.cpkelco.com/).

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and part of J.M. Huber Corporation, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit http://www.cpkelco.com/ (http://www.cpkelco.com/) for more information.

CONTACT:

Michele Cacdac-Jones

Office: +1 678 247 7149

Mobile: +1 770 743 0564

michele.cacdac-jones@cpkelco.com

